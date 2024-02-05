ContourGlobal appoints Antonio Cammisecra as Chief Executive Officer)

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ContourGlobal Ltd. ("ContourGlobal"), a developer, owner and operator of power generation assets around the world, today announces the appointment of Antonio Cammisecra as CEO, effective 2 February, 2024.

During his international career at Enel Group spanning more than two decades, Antonio contributed to the expansion of Enel Green Power into a renewables supermajor and accelerated the decarbonization of a power generation fleet with 84 GW managed in 20 countries. He also led, between 2020 and 2023, the Enel Grids business overseeing a portfolio of more than 2.2 million km of power distribution lines, across eight countries.

In joining ContourGlobal, Antonio brings solid expertise in navigating structural challenges of the energy transition: from the pioneering of renewables to their massification and mainstreaming, from the sustainability transformation in the energy business to dealing with the resilience and climate adaptation of infrastructures, as well as leveraging internal talent and external ecosystems to accelerate industrial and financial innovations.

Antonio will be responsible for steering ContourGlobal's investment strategy towards decarbonising the Company's footprint and growing the platform in sustainable technologies critical to the transition of the power sector. He succeeds CEO Joseph C. Brandt who is stepping down after seventeen years leading the company.

Antonio Cammisecra commented: "I am thrilled to join ContourGlobal at an exciting and demanding time for the business that will undertake a solid growth strategy of its power portfolio, accelerating its renewable development activities and leading the transition of thermal assets to lower carbon solutions. This is a global trend that I have long been engaged with throughout my career. I look forward to working with the talented management team, my new colleagues, and KKR, a shareholder with an impressive track record of energy and renewables investing that brings a long-term view and is helping to accelerate the energy transition within the Company's portfolio."

Ryan Miller, Managing Director in KKR's Infrastructure team and Board member of ContourGlobal, added: "We are delighted to welcome Antonio to ContourGlobal at an exciting time for the business. ContourGlobal is a leading platform driving transition of the power sector and developing sustainable power. Antonio brings an incredible breadth of experience in leadership roles across the energy transition sector, and we are thrilled to have him on board to take ContourGlobal to the next level."

About ContourGlobal

ContourGlobal is a global developer, owner, and operator of over 6.2 GW of electricity generating facilities around the world, relying on diversified technologies and driving the low-carbon transition through innovation and operational performance. ContourGlobal generates electricity for large-scale utility and private companies in renewable electricity production with deep expertise in wind, hydro, solar and battery storage, and in thermal electricity production where we balance environmental sustainability with energy security and affordability. ContourGlobal operates 131 assets in 20 countries across Europe, the Americas, and Africa. ContourGlobal is committed to operational excellence, the highest standards of health and safety, and making the communities where we work better because we are there.

