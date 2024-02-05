ContourGlobal appoints Antonio Cammisecra as Chief Executive Officer

News provided by

ContourGlobal Ltd.

05 Feb, 2024, 03:00 ET

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ContourGlobal Ltd. ("ContourGlobal"), a developer, owner and operator of power generation assets around the world, today announces the appointment of Antonio Cammisecra as CEO, effective 2 February, 2024.

Continue Reading
ContourGlobal appoints Antonio Cammisecra as Chief Executive Officer)
ContourGlobal appoints Antonio Cammisecra as Chief Executive Officer)

During his international career at Enel Group spanning more than two decades, Antonio contributed to the expansion of Enel Green Power into a renewables supermajor and accelerated the decarbonization of a power generation fleet with 84 GW managed in 20 countries. He also led, between 2020 and 2023, the Enel Grids business overseeing a portfolio of more than 2.2 million km of power distribution lines, across eight countries.

In joining ContourGlobal, Antonio brings solid expertise in navigating structural challenges of the energy transition: from the pioneering of renewables to their massification and mainstreaming, from the sustainability transformation in the energy business to dealing with the resilience and climate adaptation of infrastructures, as well as leveraging internal talent and external ecosystems to accelerate industrial and financial innovations.

Antonio will be responsible for steering ContourGlobal's investment strategy towards decarbonising the Company's footprint and growing the platform in sustainable technologies critical to the transition of the power sector. He succeeds CEO Joseph C. Brandt who is stepping down after seventeen years leading the company. 

Antonio Cammisecra commented: "I am thrilled to join ContourGlobal at an exciting and demanding time for the business that will undertake a solid growth strategy of its power portfolio, accelerating its renewable development activities and leading the transition of thermal assets to lower carbon solutions. This is a global trend that I have long been engaged with throughout my career. I look forward to working with the talented management team, my new colleagues, and KKR, a shareholder with an impressive track record of energy and renewables investing that brings a long-term view and is helping to accelerate the energy transition within the Company's portfolio."

Ryan Miller, Managing Director in KKR's Infrastructure team and Board member of ContourGlobal, added: "We are delighted to welcome Antonio to ContourGlobal at an exciting time for the business.  ContourGlobal is a leading platform driving transition of the power sector and developing sustainable power. Antonio brings an incredible breadth of experience in leadership roles across the energy transition sector, and we are thrilled to have him on board to take ContourGlobal to the next level."

About ContourGlobal

ContourGlobal is a global developer, owner, and operator of over 6.2 GW of electricity generating facilities around the world, relying on diversified technologies and driving the low-carbon transition through innovation and operational performance.  ContourGlobal generates electricity for large-scale utility and private companies in renewable electricity production with deep expertise in wind, hydro, solar and battery storage, and in thermal electricity production where we balance environmental sustainability with energy security and affordability.  ContourGlobal operates 131 assets in 20 countries across Europe, the Americas, and Africa.  ContourGlobal is committed to operational excellence, the highest standards of health and safety, and making the communities where we work better because we are there.   

Contact: [email protected] 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2333367/ContourGlobal.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2333372/ContourGlobal_Logo.jpg

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.