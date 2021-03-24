Contra Costa County Office of Education Supports Students and Families Across Contra Costa County

PLEASANT HILL, Calif., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the challenges families are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Contra Costa County Office of Education (CCCOE) partnered with childcare centers and non-profit organizations across the county to provide Learning Hubs for students in Transitional Kindergarten through 5th grade.

With a $2 million investment for the 2020-21 school year, CCCOE-sponsored Learning Hubs are serving more than 250 students in 17 locations across the county. The organizations offering Learning Hubs include YMCA of the East Bay, the cities of Richmond and Oakley, the housing authorities in Pittsburg and Rodeo, the Learning Center in Pittsburg, STAND! Transitional Housing in Concord, The Growing Room and Kid's Country in Danville, and Bright Futures in Richmond.

The partnership between the Contra Costa County Office of Education and community-based organizations showcases how Learning Hubs have been a vital resource to communities during this life-changing time and for parents who are essential workers.

"During this pandemic, Learning Hubs have promoted the achievement of educational and developmental milestones," Contra Costa County Superintendent of Schools Lynn Mackey said. "They are a safe place for students who might need additional support during distance learning."

Bright Futures, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit growth and development center in Richmond serving students from pre-kindergarten through young adulthood over the past 21 years, quickly mobilized when the pandemic hit.

"We went immediately into solution mode," Bright Futures Executive Director Ivy Winston said. "We were provided with air purifiers and we put procedures into place to operate and function in the safest way that we can. We opened for parents who were essential workers. We trained parents on safe practices away from the center and trained staff on safe practices while here."

Open during the school day and after-school hours, Learning Hubs provide students with academic and technology support, social-emotional learning, STEM learning activities, team-building, and daily health screenings. To ensure safety during the pandemic, the Learning Hubs implement intense safety protocols.

While many school districts are planning to return to some form of in-person instruction over the next few weeks, there will still be a role for Learning Hubs through the end of the school year and summer, Mackey said.

"The success and perseverance of our Learning Hubs have informed reopening on a larger scale," Mackey said. "We look forward to continued partnerships throughout the county as we work to reopen safe education facilities and schools."

About Contra Costa County Office of Education: Officially established in 1932, the Contra Costa County Office of Education has a long history of providing direct services to some of the county's most vulnerable students, including young people who are incarcerated, homeless or in foster care, as well as those who have severe physical or emotional challenges. The County Office of Education is an essential part of Contra Costa's outstanding public school system.

https://www.cccoe.k12.ca.us/

