Contra Costa Transportation Authority and May Mobility Launch Autonomous Vehicle Service in Martinez, California

The free service aims to improve access to healthcare and eliminate transportation barriers for community residents

MARTINEZ, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) and May Mobility , an autonomous driving (AD) technology company, today launched PRESTO, a shared autonomous vehicle (AV) service for the general public in Martinez, California and Contra Costa Regional Medical Center (County Hospital) patients. A goal of the service is to improve access to healthcare in the area by providing another reliable and convenient mode of transportation.

Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) PRESTO autonomous vehicle

The free service will run Monday through Friday, first offering County Hospital patients rides from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and then opening to the general public from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Patients can book rides to or from the County Hospital and to a preferred pharmacy from a set list of locations by calling (925) 995-3797 or by arranging travel with a hospital representative.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., the service will open to all residents in the area. Those interested can book rides to a list of designated stops within the service zone by using the May Mobility app, powered by transit tech leader Via, or by calling (925) 995-3797. In addition to stops at the County Hospital healthcare facilities and local pharmacies, the service zone includes stops that help connect Martinez residents to their community, including residential areas, shopping districts and downtown Martinez.

"CCTA is once again making history here in Northern California by offering a free, autonomous vehicle transportation service to City of Martinez residents," said CCTA Chair Newell Arnerich. "We established the County Hospital element to aid patients who may need rides in the afternoon to resources in the community. As an added benefit to residents, during the evening hours, the service will carry passengers to an array of destinations in the City of Martinez."

May Mobility equipped a fleet of seven Toyota Sienna Autono-MaaS vehicles with its patented Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) AD technology. MPDM uses in-situ AI to learn in real-time by imagining thousands of "what-if" scenarios every second while it drives and then commits to the safest and most comfortable maneuvers within milliseconds. Each shared AV seats five passengers and all will have an attendant on board to answer questions and assist with passenger entry and exit if needed. Three of the AVs are also wheelchair accessible, with an ADA-compliant wheelchair ramp allowing entry and exit via the rear of the vehicle. The wheelchair-accessible vehicles seat up to three passengers, including one wheelchair user.

"May Mobility is dedicated to filling gaps in public transportation. With the PRESTO shared AV pilot in Martinez, we're redefining how communities connect and move," said May Mobility Chief Commercial Officer Manik Dhar. "We're excited to see how our patented MPDM technology will service local residents and contribute to the broader adoption of AVs."

CCTA and May Mobility have also partnered with County Connection, which provides fixed-route and paratransit bus service for communities in Central Contra Costa County.

"County Connection has partnered with our paratransit contractor to provide union drivers to serve as safety stewards in each Martinez ADS vehicle," said County Connection General Manager Bill Churchill, "underscoring our commitment to innovative transportation deployments ensuring everyone has the freedom to travel safely and independently."

Passenger feedback will play a critical role in shaping the future of autonomous mobility, as data from the City of Martinez PRESTO pilot will be used by federal transportation officials to advance standards in automated mobility. The pilot is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Martinez marks the third location where CCTA has introduced an autonomous vehicle pilot program.

To learn more about PRESTO, visit https://ridepresto.com/martinez/

About the Contra Costa Transportation Authority

The Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) is a public agency formed by Contra Costa voters in 1988 to manage the county's transportation sales tax program and oversee countywide transportation planning efforts. CCTA is responsible for planning, funding, and delivering critical transportation infrastructure projects and programs that connect our communities, foster a strong economy, increase sustainability, and safely and efficiently get people where they need to go. CCTA also serves as the county's designated Congestion Management Agency, responsible for putting programs in place to keep traffic levels manageable. More information about CCTA is available at ccta.net.

About May Mobility

May Mobility is an autonomous driving (AD) technology company redefining the future of autonomous mobility-as-a-service (MaaS). Leveraging its patented Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) system, May Mobility built the first-ever in-situ AI, which integrates real-time data every 200 milliseconds to ensure safety and efficiency, even in unpredictable situations. This revolutionary technology pairs live, online learning with traditional offline training, enabling rapid global deployment at half the cost and one-third of the time. Operating fleets of on-demand shared ride vehicles across the U.S. and Japan, May Mobility delivers safer, more efficient transportation across diverse environments, including rural cities, dense urban areas and challenging weather conditions. Backed by strategic partnerships with industry leaders, including Toyota Motor Corporation and NTT, May Mobility is disrupting the autonomous vehicle industry with one of the most practical vehicle offerings available. The company has completed over 380,000 autonomy-enabled rides across 14 deployments worldwide. For more information, visit www.maymobility.com .

