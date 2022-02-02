Contraceptives Market to Gain Valuation of US$ 2.7 Bn by 2028, Notes Study by TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global contraceptives market is projected to register growth at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028.

Increase in the number of new players in the global contraceptives market is intensifying competition in the market. Moreover, new companies are increasing efforts to expand their product portfolio. Hence, they are investing heavily in R&D projects. Besides, many enterprises in the global contraceptives market are launching innovative contraceptive devices, states a study by TMR.

Companies operating in the global contraceptives market are focused on increasing efforts for technological advancements of their products. Moreover, several players in the market for contraceptives are engaged in regulatory approvals.

The rising number of new product launches, collaborative agreements, and acquisitions is projected to drive the contraceptives market during the forecast period. Players operating in the global contraceptives market are increasingly focusing on strengthening their distribution channels. Moreover, they are observing prominent growth opportunities from retail and online pharmacies segments. These factors are expected to help in reaching the global contraceptives market reach the valuation of US$ 2.7 Bn by 2028.

Contraceptives Market: Key Findings

Government authorities of many nations globally, specifically developing countries, are taking initiatives to spread awareness about the disadvantages of unwanted pregnancies and rising population. Moreover, they have initiated several programs that focus on fulfilling increasing demand for advanced contraception techniques and reproductive & sexual health services. Such efforts are estimated to create business prospects in the global contraceptives market during the forecast period.

Several national and international organizations are taking initiatives to spread awareness about sexually transmitted diseases. Furthermore, many regulatory authorities of the U.K., such as Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA), have approved the use of injectable contraceptives. These factors are leading to sales growth in the contraceptives market. Moreover, growing awareness on the importance of family planning and rising use of advanced contraceptive technologies in many developing nations are generating expansion avenues in the global contraceptives market, according to report by TMR.

Contraceptives Market: Growth Boosters

Rising focus of many contraceptives producers on growing awareness about the use of their products is creating substantial sales prospects in the global market

Due to a surge in cases of sexually transmitted diseases globally, sales of contraceptive tablets and other contraception types are anticipated to increase during the forecast period, which, in turn, is likely to fuel market growth

Contraceptives Market: Regional Analysis

The contraceptives market is projected to witness growth prospects in North America , owing to increase in the number of working women who are in their reproductive age, rise in understanding about available contraceptive products, and surge in abortion rates in the region

, owing to increase in the number of working women who are in their reproductive age, rise in understanding about available contraceptive products, and surge in abortion rates in the region The market in Asia Pacific is expected to experience rapid expansion avenues during the forecast period, owing to increasing government initiatives to spread awareness on family planning. Moreover, surge in the number of unplanned pregnancies is prognosticated to fuel the Asia Pacific contraceptives market in the years to come.

Contraceptives Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Allergan plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

Cipla, Inc.

HLL Lifecare Limited

Bayer AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Mankind Pharma

Mithra Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Janssen Pharmaceutical Company

Contraceptives Market Segmentation

By Product

Contraceptive Drugs

Oral Contraceptives



Combined Contraceptives





Mini-pills

Contraceptive Injectable

Topical Contraceptive Patch

Contraceptive Devices



Male Contraceptive Devices





Female Contraceptive Devices





Female Condoms







Contraceptive Diaphragms







Contraceptive Sponges







Contraceptive Vaginal Rings







Intrauterine Devices







Sub-dermal Contraceptives Implants







Non-Surgical Permanent Contraception Devices

Distribution Channel

Hospitals Pharmacies

Public

Private

Independent Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Clinics

Others

Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

