Contract Award for Blast Mitigating Window Film

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Breen, President of The Breen Consulting Group, announced today the award of a General Services Administration (GSA) Contract to their client, Film Works Window Film, LLC. (Film Works). This contract was negotiated with the GSA to include a full line of window film products and installation services that provides U.S. government agencies to procure these products and services through a streamlined procurement process. This contract with the General Services Administration is for an initial term of 5 years, with three 5-year options to extend.

The Breen Consulting Group was retained by Film Works to develop a comprehensive and compliant offer, submit and negotiate that offer to award and to provide post-award contract services. Joanne Goode, Director of Operations for Film Works stated, "Without the assistance of the Breen Group, I'm not sure we would have gotten through the process! They delivered on every aspect of their service commitments and were there for us every step of the way. Under the Breen Program, they conducted an Initial Business Review and took charge of the project from that point forward." Ms. Goode added, "As we moved through the evaluation, there were many changes and at some points, it can get very frustrating. At every turn, the Breen Group was there to provide responses required by the GSA and to ultimately get our products and services under contract. Following the award, the Breen Group was instrumental in completing post-award requirements, which allowed us access to bids only open to GSA contract holders."

The Breen Consulting Group has been providing contract attainment, contract management, and impactful Government Business Development Programs since 1994. Through that tenure, they have developed a proven program whereby they incorporate all aspects of expertise focused on gaining federal contract business. Programs offered include customizable programs that can be limited to GSA contract development to comprehensive programs that provide an entire service package that is inclusive of contract attainment, contract management, proposal writing, research, as well as providing win/loss metrics to a goal. A complete overview of background, services, and impactful programs offered can be found at their company website, www.joebreen.com, or you can call for a no-cost consultation at the Breen Consulting Group at (877) 881-4688.

Since 1997, Film Works Window Film has been supplying and installing a variety of window films with different purposes, such as heat retention, fading, and glare reduction, blast mitigation, anti-intrusion, vision control, and customized aesthetic enhancement. As a result, whether your goal is to gain building efficiencies, provide protection, or add an aesthetic touch to an office, Film Works Window Film provides a turn-key solution.

To ensure outstanding quality, Film Works has partnered with all major window film providers to provide the best in industry products, combined with tested and reliable installation teams nationwide. In review of their contract award, Joe Breen provided this statement: "Film Works Window Film represents the Best-of-the-Best, a hard-working family-owned business that provides that level of expertise and customer satisfaction you can count on without question."

Film Works Window Film provides products that are manufactured exclusively in the United States and that add value to the surfaces and substrates to which they are installed. For government agencies, these types of window films provide much need protection and blast mitigation and can be used to reduce the government's environmental impact, thus qualifying for the Environmental Protection Agency's Federal Green Challenge, a national effort under the EPA's Sustainable Materials Management Program.

Please visit www.filmworkswindowfilm.com for a full listing of all Film Works Window Film products and services. If looking for a specific product/service, please do not hesitate to call one of their helpful customer service agents at 804-393-8018.

SOURCE Breen Consulting Group