Contract Cleaning Services Market: 35% Growth from North America, Report on AI's Impact on Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global contract cleaning services market size is estimated to grow by USD 145.92 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.28% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Contract Cleaning Services Market 2024-2028

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered End-user (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential), Service Type (Window cleaning service, Carpet cleaning service, Upholstery cleaning service, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Key Companies Covered ABM Industries Inc., AIS Contract Cleaners Ltd., Anago Cleaning Systems Inc., Atlas Facilities Management Ltd., Bonus Building Care, Clayton, Dubilier and Rice LLC, Crest Licensing Systems Ltd., Crystal Cleaning Servicing, Ecoserv Group, Extra Clean Inc., Harvard Service Group, ISS AS, Jani King International Inc., Pritchard Industries Inc., Roark Capital Management LLC, Sodexo SA, Stratus Building Solutions, BELFOR USA Group Inc., Cleaning Services Group Inc., Eco Group Services, and Nugent Contract Cleaning Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North America Europe Asia Rest of World

1. North America - North America is estimated to contribute 35%. To the growth of the global market. The Contract Cleaning Services Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

The contract cleaning services market in North America is experiencing significant growth due to several key factors. Construction activities have seen an unprecedented rise, leading to an increase in the number of residential and commercial projects. Additionally, the growing number of dual-income households necessitates the need for professional cleaning services. Affordable housing schemes and attractive home loan offers from banks have resulted in residential construction projects. Government subsidies for first-time homebuyers further boost this trend. These factors collectively contribute to the increasing demand for contract cleaning services in North America.

Segmentation Overview

End-user 1.1 Commercial

1.2 Industrial

1.3 Residential Service Type 2.1 Window cleaning service

2.2 Carpet cleaning service

2.3 Upholstery cleaning service

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The commercial segment, which includes hospitality establishments, spas and salons, food service establishments, hospitals and healthcare centers, institutions, and offices, is the primary driver of the contract cleaning services market. This segment is expected to experience significant growth due to the increasing demand for cleaning services from commercial office buildings and healthcare organizations, particularly in the APAC region. The healthcare sector's contribution to the market is anticipated to be substantial due to mandatory government standards for clean healthcare facilities. The hospitality industry, a significant end-user of contract cleaning services, is expanding, with numerous hotel projects underway in emerging economies like India, China, and Middle Eastern countries. For instance, RARE India and Radisson Hotel Group have recently announced new hotel projects. Additionally, the Americas' hotel industry is expected to grow further, with leading global hotel industry players launching new hotel chains. The increase in the number of restaurants, hotels, and commercial establishments worldwide will continue to drive the demand for contract cleaning services. The services sector's growing contribution to GDP indicates the sector's expansion, leading to an increase in offices and commercial establishments and further strengthening the demand for contract cleaning services.

Research Analysis

Contract cleaning services play a crucial role in maintaining a clean and hygienic work environment for business organizations. These services help ensure employee wellness and workplace sustainability by addressing various cleaning needs such as floor cleaning, carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, and window cleaning. The use of advanced cleaning robotics enhances cleaning efficiency and reduces the workload on employees. Commercial establishments, including offices, retail spaces, and under-construction units, benefit from contract cleaning services to manage debris, dust, oil spills, and other forms of dirt. Infrastructure development projects also rely on these services to maintain Green working environments. Domestic labor is being gradually replaced by professional contract cleaning services in emerging nations, leading to a high penetration rate in these markets. Contract cleaning services are essential for maintaining a clean and healthy workplace, ensuring business continuity, and enhancing the overall image of an organization.

Market Overview

Contract cleaning services play a crucial role in maintaining a clean and hygienic work environment for business organizations across various industries. The efficiency of these services is essential for workplace wellness and productivity. Floor cleaning, upholstery cleaning, carpet cleaning, and window cleaning are some of the key services offered by contract cleaning providers. The frequency of services can range from daily to annually, depending on the specific needs of the commercial or industrial establishment. Sustainability and green cleaning are becoming increasingly important, with the adoption of natural products such as vinegar, baking soda, and lemons. However, it is essential to consider the potential use of harmful chemicals, carcinogens, and allergens in cleaning products. Workplace sanitation and hygiene are critical, especially in light of the current economy and potential outbreaks of germs leading to sick days and legal repercussions. Contractual agreements with service providers must outline the type and frequency of services required, as well as the use of eco-friendly cleaning products. Construction activities, renovation projects, and infrastructure development also require specialized cleaning services. Green working environments are becoming a priority for businesses, with a focus on workplace sustainability and employee wellness. Automated cleaning robots and in-house cleaning services are also gaining popularity. The penetration rate of contract cleaning services is high in industries such as office buildings, educational institutions, hotels and restaurants, retail outlets, and manufacturing facilities. Domestic labor and emerging nations offer opportunities for growth in the contract cleaning services market. The use of online dashboards and SOPs/guidelines can help ensure consistent service quality and adherence to legal requirements. In summary, contract cleaning services are essential for maintaining a clean, hygienic, and sustainable work environment. The use of eco-friendly products and automation is becoming increasingly important, with a focus on workplace wellness and productivity. The market for contract cleaning services is diverse and includes various industries, frequencies, and service types.

