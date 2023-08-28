Contract Cleaning Services Market Report 2023-2030: The Rise of Green Cleaning Services & Innovative AI-Powered Devices

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contract Cleaning Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service Type (Window Cleaning, Upholstery Cleaning, Floor & Carpet Cleaning, Construction Cleaning), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents a thorough analysis of the contract cleaning services industry, highlighting market trends, growth prospects, and key players. The report projects the global contract cleaning services market to attain a value of USD 555.44 billion by the year 2030, exhibiting a noteworthy CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030.

The modern business landscape places paramount importance on workplace hygiene and safety, propelling enterprises worldwide to enlist third-party cleaning service providers. In tandem, there's a growing trend towards adopting green contract cleaning services, driven by the pursuit of employee well-being and increased productivity. Businesses are favoring eco-friendly cleaning solutions that utilize non-toxic products, further stimulating demand for these services throughout the forecast period.

Notably, the convergence of technology and cleaning services has yielded innovative solutions, including AI-powered devices and IoT-integrated tools. Among these advancements are autonomous floor cleaners, designed to streamline cleaning operations. While these technologies are promising, their limitations in addressing all cleaning needs have underscored the continued demand for professional cleaning services.

The aftermath of the global COVID-19 pandemic has witnessed an unprecedented surge in the adoption of contract cleaning services. Businesses are striving to establish and maintain sanitary environments to facilitate safe on-premise operations in the wake of lockdown relaxations. Adherence to stringent governmental regulations has incentivized regular and thorough cleaning practices, contributing to the expansion of the contract cleaning services market.

Key Highlights from the Contract Cleaning Services Market Report:

The growth of the contract cleaning services industry is primarily attributed to the imperative of fostering clean and secure workplaces, consequently enhancing employee productivity.

Among service types, the floor & carpet cleaning segment dominated in 2022, driven by its popularity among commercial and industrial users who seek efficient solutions for expansive floor areas.

Commercial establishments accounted for the largest revenue share (49.7%) in 2022, with hospitals, hotels, and retail outlets being avid consumers of contract cleaning services.

Corporate offices led the market in 2022, reflecting the significance of ensuring employee safety and well-being in the workspace.

Geographically, North America commanded the contract cleaning services industry with a substantial 31.7% revenue share in 2022.

Prominent Players in the Market:

Several key players are actively shaping the contract cleaning services landscape, including:

ABM Industries

Jani-King International

ISS Facility Services

Sodexo Group4

Mitie Group

Pritchard Industries

Vanguard Cleaning Systems

Stanley Steemer International

Cleaning Services Group

The ServiceMaster Company

In-Depth Insights Offered in the Report:

The report delves into various crucial aspects of the contract cleaning services market:

Executive Summary

Market Variables, Trends, & Scope Outlook

Market Lineage Outlook

Value Chain Analysis

Market Dynamics

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PEST Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Service Type Outlook

Window Cleaning



Floor & Carpet Cleaning



Upholstery Cleaning



Construction Cleaning

End-use Outlook

Residential



Industrial



Commercial



Healthcare & Medical Facilities





Educational Institutions





Hotels & Restaurants





Retail Outlets





Corporate Offices





Financial Institutions

Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Competitive Landscape

