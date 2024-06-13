Contract Cleaning Services Market size is set to grow by USD 145.92 billion from 2024-2028, Increase in number of residential buildings boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global contract cleaning services market size is estimated to grow by USD 145.92 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.28% during the forecast period. Increase in number of residential buildings is driving market growth, with a trend towards adoption of green cleaning products. However, low penetration rate of contract cleaning services in developing economies poses a challenge. Key market players include ABM Industries Inc., AIS Contract Cleaners Ltd., Anago Cleaning Systems Inc., Atlas Facilities Management Ltd., Bonus Building Care, Clayton, Dubilier and Rice LLC, Crest Licensing Systems Ltd., Crystal Cleaning Servicing, Ecoserv Group, Extra Clean Inc., Harvard Service Group, ISS AS, Jani King International Inc., Pritchard Industries Inc., Roark Capital Management LLC, Sodexo SA, Stratus Building Solutions, BELFOR USA Group Inc., Cleaning Services Group Inc., Eco Group Services, and Nugent Contract Cleaning.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Contract Cleaning Services Market 2024-2028

Contract Cleaning Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.28% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 145.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK Key companies profiled ABM Industries Inc., AIS Contract Cleaners Ltd., Anago Cleaning Systems Inc., Atlas Facilities Management Ltd., Bonus Building Care, Clayton, Dubilier and Rice LLC, Crest Licensing Systems Ltd., Crystal Cleaning Servicing, Ecoserv Group, Extra Clean Inc., Harvard Service Group, ISS AS, Jani King International Inc., Pritchard Industries Inc., Roark Capital Management LLC, Sodexo SA, Stratus Building Solutions, BELFOR USA Group Inc., Cleaning Services Group Inc., Eco Group Services, and Nugent Contract Cleaning

Market Driver

The contract cleaning services market is witnessing a shift towards green and sustainable cleaning solutions. With growing concerns over health risks and environmental impact, businesses are increasingly adopting eco-friendly cleaning products and methods. Green cleaning does not release harmful aerosols or wastes, making it cost-effective and safe for users. Derived from natural essential oils, these products are non-toxic, biodegradable, and effective in cleaning. This trend is expected to positively impact the contract cleaning services market during the forecast period.

The contract cleaning services market is experiencing significant growth, with a focus on efficiency and productivity. Employing modern technology such as floor cleaning robots and advanced cleaning chemicals is becoming commonplace. Sustainability is also a trending topic, with many cleaning companies adopting eco-friendly practices.

Carpet cleaning and window cleaning services continue to be in demand, with providers offering various methods like steam cleaning and pressure washing. Proactive maintenance and regular servicing are essential to ensure client satisfaction and retention. Overall, the contract cleaning services industry is evolving to meet the changing needs of businesses and consumers alike.

Market Challenges

The contract cleaning services market faces low penetration in developing economies due to consumer awareness, high prices, lack of trained professionals, and limited availability. In countries like India and Africa , self-cleaning practices and low spending on premium services are major challenges. Vendors primarily focus on Tier 1 cities, limiting their presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. These factors may impede the growth of the global contract cleaning services market during the forecast period.

The contract cleaning services market faces low penetration in developing economies due to consumer awareness, high prices, lack of trained professionals, and limited availability. In countries like India and Africa, self-cleaning practices and low spending on premium services are major challenges. Vendors primarily focus on Tier 1 cities, limiting their presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. These factors may impede the growth of the global contract cleaning services market during the forecast period. The contract cleaning services market faces several challenges. One major challenge is ensuring consistent quality across various client sites. This requires effective communication and coordination between cleaning service providers and clients. Another challenge is maintaining cost-effectiveness while delivering high-quality services. This can be achieved through efficient operations, economies of scale, and strategic partnerships.

Additionally, adapting to new technologies and regulations, such as green cleaning methods and labor laws, is essential for staying competitive in the market. Overall, the contract cleaning services market requires a balance between quality, cost, and innovation to meet the evolving needs of clients.

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 Commercial

1.2 Industrial

1.3 Residential Service Type 2.1 Window cleaning service

2.2 Carpet cleaning service

2.3 Upholstery cleaning service

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Commercial- The commercial segment, including hospitality establishments, food service industries, healthcare organizations, institutions, and offices, drives the growth of the global contract cleaning services market. Mandatory government standards in healthcare and increasing hotel projects fuel this expansion.

For instance, in India and China, leading hotel brands are constructing new properties. In the Americas, the hotel industry continues to grow, with Brazil and other South American countries becoming more competitive. The increase in commercial establishments worldwide will further boost demand for contract cleaning services.

Research Analysis

In the dynamic business landscape, contract cleaning services have emerged as a crucial component of workplace sustainability and employee wellness in various commercial establishments. These services encompass floor cleaning, carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, window cleaning, and dusting. Contract cleaning providers leverage advanced technologies such as cleaning robotics to ensure high cleaning efficiency and eco-friendly practices. The market for contract cleaning services is witnessing significant growth in emerging nations due to increasing infrastructure development and the rising penetration rate of commercial establishments.

Business organizations recognize the importance of maintaining a clean and hygienic workplace, which not only enhances the workplace environment but also contributes to the overall productivity and well-being of employees. Despite the advantages, challenges such as debris, dust, oil spills, and under-construction units pose significant hurdles in ensuring consistent cleaning efficiency.

Green working environments are gaining popularity as organizations strive to minimize their carbon footprint and promote sustainability. Domestic labor continues to be a significant competitor in the market, but contract cleaning services offer the advantage of specialized expertise and consistent service delivery.

Market Research Overview

The Contract Cleaning Services market encompasses a wide range of professional cleaning solutions provided to businesses and organizations on a contractual basis. These services include, but are not limited to, daily cleaning, specialized cleaning, carpet cleaning, window cleaning, and restoration services. The market caters to various industries such as healthcare, education, hospitality, commercial, and industrial sectors.

The demand for contract cleaning services is driven by factors like increasing focus on hygiene and sanitation, growing awareness of the benefits of outsourcing cleaning services, and the need for maintaining a professional image. The market is expected to grow steadily due to the rising number of businesses and the increasing preference for contractual cleaning arrangements. The services offered are designed to meet specific client requirements and ensure optimal cleaning results through the use of advanced technologies and eco-friendly cleaning solutions.

