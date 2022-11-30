Contract cleaning services market size to grow by USD 151.27 billion, Insights on the Key Drivers and Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The contract cleaning services market size is projected to grow by USD 151.27 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.85% from 2021 to 2026. By region, the global contract cleaning services market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The rise in construction activities, the surge in the number of dual-income households, and the proliferation of advanced cleaning services offered by vendors will facilitate the contract cleaning services market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Contract Cleaning Services Market 2022-2026

Contract cleaning services market: The increased demand for premium skincare products drives the growth

One of the key factors driving the contract cleaning services market growth is the increase in the number of residential buildings. Factors such as growing disposable income, rapid industrialization, increasing urbanization, and the progressive rise in investments have fueled the growth of residential construction activities worldwide. Also, rising government support in the form of affordable loans and tax waiver schemes has increased the demand for new houses among consumers. With the increasing number of residential spaces, the demand for contract cleaning services is increasing significantly. All these factors are driving the growth of the global contract cleaning services market.

Contract cleaning services market: The adoption of green cleaning products is the key trend in the market

The adoption of green cleaning products is one of the key contract cleaning services market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Conventional cleaning agents used in contract cleaning services create an adverse impact on users and the environment. This coupled with increasing consumer awareness of the benefits of using green and eco-friendly products is encouraging vendors to offer sustainable or green cleaning agents. Green cleaning agents do not release harmful aerosols or wastes, which can be detrimental to users and the environment. These agents are also cost-effective as they save resources, such as energy, water, and chemicals, and do not lead to environmental pollution. The increasing adoption of green and sustainable practices by vendors will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Contract cleaning services market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the contract cleaning services market by end-user (commercial, industrial, and residential) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Contract Cleaning Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 141 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.85% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 151.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABM Industries Inc., AIS Contract Cleaners Ltd., Anago Cleaning Systems Inc., Atlas Facilities Management Ltd., BELFOR Holdings Inc., BONUS Building Care, Cleaning Services Group Inc., Crest Licensing Systems Ltd., Eco Group, Ecoserv Group, Extra Clean Inc., Harvard Service Group, ISS AS, Jani King International Inc., Nugent Contract Cleaning, OCS Group Ltd., Pritchard Industries Inc., Roark Capital Management LLC, Sodexo SA, and Stratus Building Solutions Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

