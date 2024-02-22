Contract Cleaning Services Market size to grow by USD 164.45 million from 2022 to 2027, 34% of Market Growth is Expected in North America during the forecast period, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The contract cleaning services market size is to grow by USD 164.45 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.92%. according to the latest research report from Technavio. North America is set to contribute significantly, with a 35% share, to the global market growth as per Technavio's analysis. This growth is driven by factors such as increased construction activities, rising dual-income households, and enhanced services by market players. Affordable housing schemes have spurred residential construction projects, while banks offering attractive home loan rates and governments providing subsidies to first-time homebuyers further bolster the market. These dynamics create a favorable environment for B2B stakeholders operating in the North American market, offering ample opportunities for growth and collaboration during the forecast period. Discover Diversified Consumer Services industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.28% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 145.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2023-2024(%) 5.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK

The rising number of residential buildings

The growth of the contract cleaning services market is propelled by numerous such as the expansion of disposable income, swift industrialization, escalating urbanization, and the progressive surge in investments collectively fostering the growth of new residential construction endeavors. This surge in construction activities subsequently fuels demand for contract cleaning services. Furthermore, there is a mounting consumer inclination to maintain homes that are clean and devoid of dirt, grime, and allergens, further amplifying the need for contract cleaning services. The augmentation of household incomes, promising demographics, and shifting consumer preferences due to the persistent adoption of remote work options are driving an escalated demand for affordable housing in the US. Such factors, in turn, are poised to make a substantial contribution to the expansion of the contract cleaning services market throughout the forecast period.

Company Landscape

The contract cleaning services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

ABM Industries Inc. - The company offers contract commercial janitorial services such as ABM GreenCare, Advanced Safety Management, and ABM OnePass.

AIS Contract Cleaners Ltd. - The company offers contract cleaning services for retail and office buildings.

Anago Cleaning Systems Inc. - The company offers contract commercial janitorial services such as protection and disinfection, sanitization, deep cleaning, and terminal cleans.

Key Market Segmentation

This contract cleaning services market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (commercial, industrial, and residential), service type (window cleaning service, carpet cleaning service, upholstery cleaning service, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).'

The market share growth of the commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. The commercial segment experiences substantial demand for contract cleaning services, particularly prevalent within the healthcare sector due to obligatory government cleanliness standards for healthcare establishments. A notable surge in contributions from the healthcare end-user segment is foreseen in the forthcoming years. Equally noteworthy is the hospitality industry's role as a significant end-user of contract cleaning services in the commercial sector. This prominence arises from substantial investments made by prominent hotel brands, particularly in emerging economies like India and China , along with numerous Middle Eastern nations. This trend is poised to drive the growth of the contract cleaning market during the forecast period. View Sample Report in minutes for more highlights into the market segments.

A key factor shaping the market growth is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. The significantly low penetration rate in developing economies is a significant challenge hindering market growth. Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Analyst Review

In today's dynamic business landscape, contract services play a pivotal role in ensuring awareness about hygiene and promoting workplace sustainability. These services encompass a wide array of tasks including for floors, carpets, upholstery, and window dusting in various commercial and industrial establishments. Contractual agreements between clients and service providers outline the type of service required and the frequency of desired services. With specialized offerings like workplace maintenance, the focus is shifting towards green cleaning using natural products such as vinegar, baking soda, and lemons to minimize reliance on harmful chemicals. As the demand for sustainable cleaning solutions rises, the market continues to evolve, meeting the diverse needs of modern businesses.

The industry is witnessing a surge in demand driven by increasing concerns over carcinogens and allergens in indoor environments. Consumers are gravitating towards green products to mitigate health risks associated with fatal diseases. Workplace safety regulations emphasize workplace hygiene and sanitation, prompting businesses to invest in premise sanitization solutions, including automated cleaning robots powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). Within the market, various service types cater to distinct needs, such as the floor & carpet cleaning segment, upholstery cleaning segment, and window cleaning. Industries spanning construction to healthcare prioritize sanitation, especially in commercial segments like office buildings, the construction and real estate sector, healthcare/medical facilities, and educational institutions.

In today's competitive business landscape, the demand for top-tier cleanliness and hygiene is paramount across various sectors. Hotels & restaurants, retail outlets, and manufacturing facilities seek reliable partners in the industry to maintain pristine environments for patrons and employees alike. The industrial segment relies on specialized cleaning solutions, including oil spill cleaning & control and debris & dust cleaning, to ensure operational safety and compliance. With a focus on sustainability, renovation activities often require efficient cleaning practices to minimize environmental impact. As economies thrive, disposable income drives the demand among residential end-users. In this dynamic market, meeting diverse needs while upholding quality standards remains paramount for success. View Sample Report in minutes

The industrial cleaning services market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 16.45 billion.

The cleaning services market share is expected to increase by USD 2.35 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8%.

