Contract Cleaning Services Market to grow by USD 165.3 Billion (2025-2029), rising residential buildings drive growth, Report on how AI is transforming the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global contract cleaning services market size is estimated to grow by USD 165.3 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.7% during the forecast period. Increase in number of residential buildings is driving market growth, with a trend towards adoption of green cleaning products. However, low penetration rate of contract cleaning services in developing economies poses a challenge. Key market players include ABM Industries Inc., AIS Contract Cleaners Ltd., Anago Cleaning Systems Inc., Atlas Facilities Management Ltd., BELFOR Holdings Inc., Bonus Building Care, Cleaning Services Group Inc., Crest Licensing Systems Ltd., Crystal Cleaning Servicing, Eco Group Services, Ecoserv Group, Extra Clean Inc., Harvard Service Group, ISS AS, Jani King International Inc., Nugent Contract Cleaning, Pritchard Industries Inc., Roark Capital Management LLC, Sodexo SA, and Stratus Building Solutions.

Contract Cleaning Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 165.3 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada Key companies profiled ABM Industries Inc., AIS Contract Cleaners Ltd., Anago Cleaning Systems Inc., Atlas Facilities Management Ltd., BELFOR Holdings Inc., Bonus Building Care, Cleaning Services Group Inc., Crest Licensing Systems Ltd., Crystal Cleaning Servicing, Eco Group Services, Ecoserv Group, Extra Clean Inc., Harvard Service Group, ISS AS, Jani King International Inc., Nugent Contract Cleaning, Pritchard Industries Inc., Roark Capital Management LLC, Sodexo SA, and Stratus Building Solutions

Market Driver

Commercial cleaning services have seen in demand with the increasing focus on workplace sustainability and hygiene. Robotics and artificial intelligence are trending in the industry, with automated cleaning robots being used in manufacturing facilities, retail outlets, and educational institutions. Sanitization services are crucial in the wake of fatal diseases and toxic exposures. Cleaning solutions are becoming data-driven, with IoT-enabled devices helping to optimize service delivery and cleaning tasks. Business organizations are outsourcing cleaning to specialized service providers to enhance productivity and workplace wellness. Green cleaning using baking soda and vinegar is gaining popularity due to consumer lifestyles and environmental concerns. Advanced cleaning services cater to industries like construction, where dust cleanup and restoration work are essential. Qualified personnel ensure human health and workplace sanitation, while client awareness drives the use of advanced technologies and tools. Contractual cleaning services offer flexible solutions for commercial entities, from office cleaning to stadiums and theaters. The industrial sector benefits from advanced cleaning services, including window cleaning and industrial cleaning, to maintain workplace upkeep and adhere to regulatory requirements. Service providers prioritize workplace safety and hygiene, using advanced cleaning agents and sanitization methods to mitigate allergies and toxic exposures. The future of commercial cleaning services lies in innovation, efficiency, and a commitment to workplace sustainability and employee health.

The contract cleaning services market is witnessing a shift towards the use of eco-friendly and green cleaning products. Traditional cleaning agents, which contain chemicals such as hormone disruptors, carcinogens, and allergens, pose health risks for users and negatively impact the environment. These risks have led to growing concerns among commercial and industrial users. In response, vendors are increasingly offering green and sustainable cleaning solutions. Green cleaning does not involve the use of harmful chemicals and is beneficial for both user health and the environment. This trend is expected to continue as awareness of the advantages of green cleaning products increases.

Market Challenges

Commercial cleaning services have become essential for businesses to maintain a clean and hygienic workspace. Challenges in this industry include the integration of robotics and artificial intelligence in commercial cleaning, the increasing demand for green cleaning solutions in educational institutions and retail outlets, and the need for frequent sanitization due to fatal diseases and toxic exposures. Service providers must adapt to these trends while ensuring workplace sustainability through data-driven solutions and IoT-enabled devices. Outsourcing cleaning tasks to contractual cleaning services has become commonplace for business organizations, particularly in the industrial sector. Advanced cleaning services, such as automated cleaning robots, window cleaning, and construction cleaning, are in high demand. However, challenges remain in ensuring workplace wellness, including addressing allergies and workplace upkeep. The use of cleaning agents like baking soda and vinegar, as well as sanitization services, are crucial for maintaining hygiene and productivity. Service delivery and client awareness are key factors in the success of cleaning services, which must also consider workplace sanitation, restoration work, and the use of qualified personnel to ensure human health. Construction activities and the increasing number of working women have led to a growing demand for cleaning services in various sectors, including office buildings, manufacturing facilities, and stadiums. Service providers must stay up-to-date with the latest cleaning technologies and tools to meet these demands while addressing environmental concerns and workplace sustainability.

The contract cleaning services market in developing economies faces low penetration due to consumer awareness levels and various challenges. Factors such as high service prices, limited availability of trained professionals, and the prevalence of self-cleaning practices or domestic labor hire in countries like India hinder market growth. In South America , the Middle East , and Asia Pacific regions, these issues persist, making it difficult for contract cleaning services to gain traction.

Segment Overview

This contract cleaning services market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Commercial

1.2 Industrial

1.3 Residential Service Type 2.1 Window cleaning service

2.2 Carpet cleaning service

2.3 Upholstery cleaning service

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Commercial- The commercial segment, which includes hospitality establishments, spas and salons, food service establishments, hospitals and healthcare centers, institutions, and offices, is the primary driver of the contract cleaning services market. The hospitality sector, a significant end-user in this segment, is experiencing growth due to the completion of new hotel projects, particularly in emerging economies like India and China. Leading hotel brands, such as Radisson Hotel Group and RARE India, are expanding their presence, increasing the demand for contract cleaning services. In the Americas, the hotel industry's growth, driven by new hotel chains and the rise of countries like Brazil, Panama, Costa Rica, Chile, and Argentina, will further fuel market expansion. The services sector's growing contribution to GDP and the subsequent increase in offices and commercial establishments strengthen the demand for contract cleaning services. Overall, these factors contribute to the commercial segment's expected growth in the contract cleaning services market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The contract cleaning services market encompasses a range of specialized services designed to maintain the cleanliness and hygiene of various types of properties. These services include sanitation services for maintaining public areas, natural cleaning products for eco-conscious clients, office cleaning for maintaining professional workspaces, floor cleaning for maintaining the appearance of floors, pressure washing for exterior cleaning, industrial cleaning services for heavy-duty tasks, hospital cleaning for healthcare facilities, post-construction cleaning for new buildings, and disinfection services for ensuring health and safety. Service packages can be customized to include cleaning supplies, window cleaning, move-in/move-out cleaning, residential cleaning, school cleaning, commercial building maintenance, janitorial services, hotel cleaning, deep cleaning services, building services, and more. The cleaning industry is constantly evolving, with trends towards eco-friendly and green cleaning, waste cleanup, water damage restoration, healthcare cleaning services, mold remediation, and biohazard cleanup. Commercial and residential clients rely on cleaning companies to provide the best services using the latest cleaning technologies.

Market Research Overview

Commercial cleaning services play a crucial role in maintaining the hygiene and cleanliness of various commercial entities, including retail outlets, educational institutions, manufacturing facilities, office buildings, and construction sites. With advancements in technology, the market is witnessing the integration of robotics and artificial intelligence to enhance cleaning efficiency and productivity. Cleaning solutions are increasingly becoming data-driven, with IoT-enabled devices providing real-time information on service delivery and cleaning tasks. The focus on workplace sustainability and workplace wellness has led to the adoption of green cleaning practices using natural cleaning agents like baking soda and vinegar. Outsourcing cleaning services has become a common trend among business organizations due to the increasing disposable income and consumer lifestyles. However, the cleaning industry also faces challenges such as fatal diseases, toxic exposures, and carcinogens, which require advanced cleaning services and specialized cleaning agents. Qualified personnel are essential to ensure effective sanitization and workplace upkeep. The industrial sector, including manufacturing facilities and construction activities, require specialized cleaning services like restoration work and dust cleanup. Service providers must prioritize employee health and client awareness to ensure high-quality service delivery and maintain a good reputation. The use of automated cleaning robots and advanced cleaning technologies is becoming increasingly common in various industries, including office cleaning and window cleaning, to improve cleaning efficiency and reduce human intervention. The market for contractual cleaning services is expected to grow as more commercial entities prioritize workplace sanitation and sustainability.

