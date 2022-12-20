Contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market size to grow by USD 84.14 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market within the global diversified consumer services market. The parent global specialized consumer services market covers revenue generated by the consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services. The global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market size is estimated to increase by USD 84.14 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.76%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market 2023-2027

Global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market– Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market is concentrated, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing in the market are Alcami Corp., Almac Group Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent Inc., Celonic AG, Corden Pharma International GmbH, Eurofins Scientific SE, FAMAR Health Care Services, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp, Lonza Group Ltd., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Recipharm AB, Siegfried Holding AG, The Lubrizol Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Aenova Holding GmbH, Curia Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, NextPharma GmbH, and Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG and others.

The global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market are at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by the growing pharmaceutical industry, the increasing demand for one-stop-shop CDMOs, and the support of CDMOs in reducing operational and capital expenses.

Vendor offerings -

Almac Group Ltd.: The company offers contract development, testing, and manufacturing services to pharma and biotech companies

The company offers contract development, testing, and manufacturing services to pharma and biotech companies Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH: The company offers drug development and commercialization services to its partners

The company offers drug development and commercialization services to its partners Catalent Inc.: The company offers biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services

The company offers biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services Celonic AG: The company offers oral solid formulation development, manufacturing, and packaging services

The company offers oral solid formulation development, manufacturing, and packaging services Corden Pharma International GmbH: The company offers comprehensive process development and manufacturing services

Global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (small molecules and biologics), service (API/bulk drugs, drug product manufacturing, and packaging), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The market share growth of the small molecules segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Small molecules are organic substances that have been isolated in labs. Due to their small size, they have the capacity to travel practically anywhere needed inside the body. Additionally, their tiny form makes it simple to pass across cell membranes, which in some circumstances increases their effectiveness. Owing to these benefits, the demand for small molecules is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market.

North America will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The market for CDMO outsourcing in North America is anticipated to expand as the number of patients with chronic conditions rises in nations like the US and Canada . Numerous poor lifestyle habits, including excessive alcohol and tobacco consumption, inactivity, poor diet, and inadequate stress management, are contributing factors to the growth of chronic disease. Chronic conditions like Type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and cardiovascular illnesses are brought on by these factors and progress over time. This, in turn, will lead to the growth of the CDMO outsourcing market in North America during the forecast period.

Global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The growing pharmaceutical industry will fuel the growth of the contract development and manufacturing organization outsourcing market. Pharmaceutical and biotech businesses need adequate manufacturing capabilities to deliver the anticipated amount and achieve quality standards at controlled prices to meet the high demand for drugs. Some small pharma and biotech companies lack the resources to invest in the expansion of their manufacturing facilities while also being unable to meet the growing demand from their current facilities. Small businesses outsource some of their operations to CDMOs in order to meet the market's expanding demand. Such features will enable businesses to produce a large number of drugs or medicines in a short time, which will fuel the expansion of the worldwide CDMO outsourcing market throughout the forecast period.

Key trends - Growing use of analytics by CDMOs is the primary trend for the contract development and manufacturing organization outsourcing market growth. By combining forecast analytics, infographics, percentage change analytics, and numerical analytics, CDMOs will help businesses increase productivity and efficiency by identifying important patterns in the data. Additionally, the use of these techniques by CDMOs can improve the effectiveness of product development. The growing use of analytics by CDMOs will lead to the growth of the global CDMO outsourcing market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The threat of infringement of intellectual property (IP) rights is one of the key challenges hindering contract development and manufacturing organization outsourcing market growth. The process of creating a new drug or medicine and successfully introducing it to the market is time-consuming and expensive. To speed up production and get the copyrighted product on the market before the IP rights expire, businesses contract CDMOs to manufacture their patented drugs or medicines. By doing this, they will increase their market share and maximize their return on investment before their patent expires. The IP rights of the drug or medicine may be violated because CDMOs may not have a proper strategy in place for maintaining and protecting crucial IPs. The faith of pharmaceutical and biotech companies in CDMOs may be impacted by the violation of the IP rights of the drug or medicine which will impact the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market vendors

Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 84.14 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alcami Corp., Almac Group Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent Inc., Celonic AG, Corden Pharma International GmbH, Eurofins Scientific SE, FAMAR Health Care Services, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp, Lonza Group Ltd., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Recipharm AB, Siegfried Holding AG, The Lubrizol Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Aenova Holding GmbH, Curia Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, NextPharma GmbH, and Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Services Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Services Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Small molecules - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Small molecules - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Biologics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Biologics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Biologics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Biologics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Biologics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Service

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Service

7.3 API/bulk drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on API/bulk drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on API/bulk drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on API/bulk drugs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on API/bulk drugs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Drug product manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Drug product manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Drug product manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Drug product manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Drug product manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Service ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Aenova Holding GmbH

Exhibit 112: Aenova Holding GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 113: Aenova Holding GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Aenova Holding GmbH - Key offerings

12.4 Alcami Corp.

Exhibit 115: Alcami Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Alcami Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Alcami Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 Almac Group Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Almac Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Almac Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Almac Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Exhibit 121: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 122: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 124: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Segment focus

12.7 Catalent Inc.

Exhibit 126: Catalent Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Catalent Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Catalent Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Catalent Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Catalent Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Celonic AG

Exhibit 131: Celonic AG - Overview



Exhibit 132: Celonic AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Celonic AG - Key offerings

12.9 Corden Pharma International GmbH

Exhibit 134: Corden Pharma International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 135: Corden Pharma International GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Corden Pharma International GmbH - Key offerings

12.10 Curia Inc.

Exhibit 137: Curia Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Curia Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Curia Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Curia Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Eurofins Scientific SE

Exhibit 141: Eurofins Scientific SE - Overview



Exhibit 142: Eurofins Scientific SE - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key news



Exhibit 144: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Eurofins Scientific SE - Segment focus

12.12 FAMAR Health Care Services

Exhibit 146: FAMAR Health Care Services - Overview



Exhibit 147: FAMAR Health Care Services - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: FAMAR Health Care Services - Key offerings

12.13 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp

Exhibit 149: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp - Overview



Exhibit 150: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 151: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp - Segment focus

12.14 Lonza Group Ltd.

Exhibit 153: Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Lonza Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Lonza Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Exhibit 158: Piramal Enterprises Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Piramal Enterprises Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Piramal Enterprises Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Piramal Enterprises Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 Recipharm AB

Exhibit 162: Recipharm AB - Overview



Exhibit 163: Recipharm AB - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Recipharm AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Recipharm AB - Segment focus

12.17 Siegfried Holding AG

Exhibit 166: Siegfried Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 167: Siegfried Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Siegfried Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Siegfried Holding AG - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 173: Research methodology



Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 175: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations

