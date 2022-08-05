Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market to grow by USD 64.44 billion, Growing Pharmaceutical Industry to Boost Market - Technavio

Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market - Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver - The growing pharmaceutical industry will fuel the growth of the contract development and manufacturing organization outsourcing market. To cater to the high-volume demand for pharmaceuticals, pharma and biotech enterprises require sufficient manufacturing capabilities to produce the expected quantity and meet the quality levels at controlled costs. Some of the small pharma and biotech enterprises cannot cater to the demand growth from their existing facilities, and they do not have enough funds to invest in the expansion of their manufacturing facilities. The small enterprises outsource some of the processes to CDMOs as it will help them to cater to the growing demand in the market. Such factors will help enterprises to manufacture a large number of drugs or medicines in a short period, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global CDMO outsourcing market during the forecast period.

To cater to the high-volume demand for pharmaceuticals, pharma and biotech enterprises require sufficient manufacturing capabilities to produce the expected quantity and meet the quality levels at controlled costs. Some of the small pharma and biotech enterprises cannot cater to the demand growth from their existing facilities, and they do not have enough funds to invest in the expansion of their manufacturing facilities. The small enterprises outsource some of the processes to CDMOs as it will help them to cater to the growing demand in the market. Such factors will help enterprises to manufacture a large number of drugs or medicines in a short period, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global CDMO outsourcing market during the forecast period. Market Challenges - The threat of infringement of intellectual property (IP) rights is one of the key challenges hindering contract development and manufacturing organization outsourcing market growth. Developing a new drug or medicine and successfully launching it on the market is a lengthy and expensive process. Hence, they strongly protect their IP such as patents of drugs or medicines across the globe until they expire. Enterprises outsource the manufacturing of patented drugs or medicines to CDMOs to speed up the production process and make the patented product available in the market quickly before the IP rights expire. This will help them to gain market share and get the maximum return on investment before patent expiry. Outsourcing can cause a threat to its IP. CDMOs might not have an appropriate strategy for preserving and protecting critical IPs, which can cause the infringement of the IP rights of the drug or medicine. The infringement of the IP rights of the drug or medicine can impact the trust of pharma and biotech enterprises over CDMOs, which, in turn, can impact the growth of the global CDMO outsourcing market during the forecast period.

Refine your marketing strategies by knowing more about drivers & challenges - Request a FREE sample report now!

Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market - Segmentation Analysis

The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market report is segmented by Product (small molecules and biologics) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for contract development and manufacturing organization outsourcing in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA and South America .

during the forecast period. The US is a key market for contract development and manufacturing organization outsourcing in . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA and . The contract development and manufacturing organization outsourcing market share growth by the small molecules segment will be significant for revenue generation. Small molecules are naturally occurring compounds that have been re-synthesized or isolated in laboratories.

To know about the accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments - Grab a FREE sample!

Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market - Vendor Analysis

The CDMO outsourcing market is fragmented and the vendors are expanding their customer base and increasing their investments in R&D to compete in the market.

Almac Group Ltd.



Apollo 5 GmbH



Catalent Inc.



FAMAR Health Care Services



FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.



Lonza Group Ltd.



Recipharm AB



Siegfried Holding AG



The Lubrizol Corp.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

The home services market share is expected to increase to USD 5.14 trillion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 36.21%.

share is expected to increase to USD 5.14 trillion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 36.21%. The money transfer agencies' market share is expected to increase to USD 13.89 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.34%.

Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.12% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 64.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Almac Group Ltd., Apollo 5 GmbH, Catalent Inc., FAMAR Health Care Services, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Lonza Group Ltd., Recipharm AB, Siegfried Holding AG, The Lubrizol Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for specialized consumer services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Small molecules - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Biologics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Biologics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Biologics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Almac Group Ltd.

10.4 Apollo 5 GmbH

Exhibit 47: Apollo 5 GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 48: Apollo 5 GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 49: Apollo 5 GmbH – Key news



Exhibit 50: Apollo 5 GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 51: Apollo 5 GmbH - Segment focus

10.5 Catalent Inc.

Exhibit 52: Catalent Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Catalent Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: Catalent Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 55: Catalent Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Catalent Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 FAMAR Health Care Services

Exhibit 57: FAMAR Health Care Services - Overview



Exhibit 58: FAMAR Health Care Services - Product and service



Exhibit 59: FAMAR Health Care Services – Key news



Exhibit 60: FAMAR Health Care Services - Key offerings

10.7 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 61: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 62: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 64: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Lonza Group Ltd.

Exhibit 66: Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Lonza Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 68: Lonza Group Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 69: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Lonza Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Recipharm AB

Exhibit 71: Recipharm AB - Overview



Exhibit 72: Recipharm AB - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Recipharm AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Recipharm AB - Segment focus

10.10 Siegfried Holding AG

Exhibit 75: Siegfried Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 76: Siegfried Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Siegfried Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Siegfried Holding AG - Segment focus

10.11 The Lubrizol Corp.

Exhibit 79: The Lubrizol Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 80: The Lubrizol Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 81: The Lubrizol Corp. - Key offerings

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 82: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 85: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology



Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 90: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio