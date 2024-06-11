Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Outsourcing Market size is set to grow by USD 136.9 billion from 2024-2028, Growing pharmaceutical industry boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global contract development and manufacturing organization outsourcing market size is estimated to grow by USD 136.9 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.01% during the forecast period. Growing pharmaceutical industry is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing use of analytics by CDMOs. However, threat of infringement of intellectual property (IP) rights poses a challenge. Key market players include Aenova Holding GmbH, Alcami Corp., Almac Group Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent Inc., Celonic AG, Corden Pharma International GmbH, Curia Global Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, FAMAR Health Care Services, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Lonza Group Ltd., NextPharma GmbH, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Recipharm AB, Siegfried Holding AG, The Lubrizol Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Vetter Pharma Fertigung GmbH and Co. KG.

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.01% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 136.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.43 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and India Key companies profiled Aenova Holding GmbH, Alcami Corp., Almac Group Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent Inc., Celonic AG, Corden Pharma International GmbH, Curia Global Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, FAMAR Health Care Services, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Lonza Group Ltd., NextPharma GmbH, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Recipharm AB, Siegfried Holding AG, The Lubrizol Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Vetter Pharma Fertigung GmbH and Co. KG

Market Driver

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) utilize various analytical tools and techniques to enhance productivity and efficiency for enterprises. Real-time forecast analytics, charts, percentage change analytics, and numerical analytics help CDMOs discover meaningful patterns in data. Implementing solutions like OEE Tracker by Supply Chain Wizard LLC improves overall equipment effectiveness and communication between teams. Apollo 5 GmbH validates and develops analytical methods for drug product characterization and raw material testing. The growing use of analytics by CDMOs contributes to the expansion of the global CDMO outsourcing market.

The Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) outsourcing market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing trend towards outsourcing pharmaceutical and biotech development and manufacturing. Big pharma companies are outsourcing custom manufacturing to CMOs and CROs for cost savings and to focus on core competencies.

The outsourcing market includes services like drug development, clinical trials, regulatory compliance, and commercialization. The convergence of technology and outsourcing, such as digitalization and automation, is also driving innovation in the CDMO market. The outsourcing trend is expected to continue, with a growing number of companies adopting this business model for their R&D and manufacturing needs.

Market Challenges

Pharma and biotech enterprises heavily invest in research and development to create innovative drugs and medicines. Protecting these intellectual properties (IP) is crucial for their success. Bringing a new drug to market is a lengthy and costly process, taking up to 13.5 years and over USD700 million . Only one in 7,500 compounds tested will make it through clinical trials.

. Only one in 7,500 compounds tested will make it through clinical trials. To speed up production and market availability, enterprises outsource manufacturing to Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs). However, CDMOs must effectively preserve and protect IPs to prevent infringement and maintain enterprise trust. Failure to do so could negatively impact the growth of the CDMO outsourcing market.

The Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) outsourcing market is experiencing significant growth, with firms seeking to outsource various pharmaceutical and biologic manufacturing processes. However, challenges persist in this sector. Drugs and devices require complex manufacturing processes, and ensuring quality control in outsourced production can be difficult.

Additionally, intellectual property protection is a concern, as well as the need for effective communication and coordination between the outsourcing firm and the CDMO. Costs, timelines, and regulatory compliance are also key challenges that must be addressed to ensure successful outsourcing relationships. Overall, the CDMO outsourcing market presents opportunities for innovation and cost savings, but requires careful consideration and management to overcome these challenges.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Small molecules

1.2 Biologics Service 2.1 API/bulk drugs

2.2 Drug product manufacturing

2.3 Packaging Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Small molecules- Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) outsourcing market is growing significantly. Companies outsource production to CDMOs to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and focus on core competencies. CDMOs offer expertise, resources, and capabilities that help businesses bring products to market faster. This partnership model benefits both parties, enabling innovation and competitiveness in the industry.

Research Analysis

The Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) outsourcing market in the pharmaceutical industry is a significant revenue stream for firms specializing in drug development. CDMOs offer custom solutions for small molecules and biologics, including contract research, contract manufacturing, and prefilled syringes for autoinjectors. The production of biosimilars and monoclonal antibodies is also a growing area of focus.

Pharmaceutical innovators often partner with CDMOs for funding and outsourcing during various stages of clinical trials, from research and development to production. Big pharma and biotechnology companies also outsource chronic disease treatments, such as insulin and vaccinations, to CDMOs for manufacturing and development. CDMOs provide essential services for the pharmaceutical sector, enabling the production of a wide range of products, from microcaps to advanced therapeutics like Aflibercept.

Market Research Overview

The Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) outsourcing market refers to the engagement of external service providers for the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical and biologic products. Firms turn to CDMOs for their expertise and capabilities in various areas such as analytical services, formulation development, manufacturing, and packaging. The market is driven by factors like increasing R&D costs, regulatory requirements, and the need for faster time-to-market.

The use of advanced technologies like automation and artificial intelligence in CDMO services further enhances their value proposition. The market is segmented based on technology, application, and region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market due to its large pool of skilled labor and lower production costs. The market is highly competitive, with numerous players offering a range of services and capabilities.

