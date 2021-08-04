Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Outsourcing Market|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Reports
Aug 04, 2021, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market size is expected to increase by USD 64.44 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report identifies the growing pharmaceutical industry as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market analysis includes product and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the support of CDMO in reducing operational and capital expenses as one of the prime reasons driving the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market cover the following areas:
Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market Sizing
Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market Forecast
Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Almac Group Ltd.
- Apollo 5 GmbH
- Catalent Inc.
- FAMAR Health Care Services
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Recipharm AB
- Siegfried Holding AG
- The Lubrizol Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Online On-demand Services Market in Europe- The online on-demand services market in Europe is segmented by service (home services, construction services, transportation services, finance and legal services, and others) and geography (the UK, Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, and Rest of Europe).
Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia- The online on-demand home services market size in Southeast Asia is segmented by service (home care and design, repair and maintenance, HWB, and others) and geography (Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Rest of South-East Asia).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Biologics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
