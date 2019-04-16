Contract Food Manufacturer Goes Live on ProcessPro ERP Solution

ST. CLOUD, Minn., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProcessPro, leading ERP software solution company, is pleased to announce the successful implementation of their ERP solution with Zumbro River Brand, Inc., a Minnesota-based contract food manufacturer.

"ProcessPro has provided Zumbro River Brand, Inc. the tools it needs to streamline processes, discontinue many manual processes and integrate all of our systems into one ERP solution," stated Ashley Osmund, Plant Controller. "During our implementation, Zumbro River Brand, Inc. also implemented the Warehouse Management Solution that allowed our company to move to a barcoded inventory and location system."

ProcessPro's ERP solution is the choice for many mid-sized food manufacturers and co-packers because it addresses several industry-specific requirements that help companies remain competitive in the marketplace. ProcessPro has provided a comprehensive ERP solution for Zumbro River Brand, Inc. to streamline their manufacturing processes throughout their multiple facilities. By utilizing the solution, the company is experiencing efficient lot tracking functionality, greater visibility into inventory control and real-time automation throughout the warehouse.

ProcessPro's Advanced Analytics solution has provided Zumbro River Brand, Inc. with increased insight into the company's key performance indicators with interactive dashboards, reporting and analysis of their data. Also, Advanced Analytics has provided the company with the capability to drill-down into critical business information, helping Zumbro River Brand, Inc. make data-driven decisions.

"Our partnership with Zumbro River Brand, Inc. utilizes ProcessPro's industry-specific expertise to expand the success of their growing company," stated Molly Caron, Director of Delivery Services. "We're pleased with their successful implementation and look forward to continuing to provide them the tools they need to grow well into the future."

Zumbro River Brand, Inc. is a contract food manufacturer that specializes in Agglomeration and Extrusion technologies. In addition to contract manufacturing, Zumbro River Brand, Inc. is pleased to offer their own line of high protein crisps called Z-Crisps®. The company's experience in contract food processing, product development and quality programs assures that their products are manufactured to the highest standards. Zumbro River Brand, Inc. is dedicated to providing an environment that promotes growth, goodwill and success for all parties involved. For more information, visit www.zumbroriverbrand.com.

ProcessPro, a division of Open Systems, Inc., is a leading ERP software solution for the process manufacturing industry. Designed specifically for manufacturers that combine batches of mixtures, ProcessPro seamlessly integrates all aspects of plant operation, from beginning order entry through manufacturing, packaging, shipping, inventory and accounting. ProcessPro has been serving the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, nutritional supplement, cosmetic, cannabis and specialty chemical industries for more than 30 years. More information about ProcessPro is available at http://www.processproerp.com/.

