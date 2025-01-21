Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe to Grow by USD 5.03 Billion (2025-2029), Rising Popularity Among End-Users, Report on AI's Market Impact - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The contract furniture and furnishing market in europe size is estimated to grow by USD 5.03 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 5.1% during the forecast period. Growing popularity of contract furniture among end-users is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising sustainable practices. However, high cost of contract furniture and furnishing poses a challenge. Key market players include Brunner GmbH, C P Mobelsysteme GmbH and Co. KG, Forest Sofa Ltd., Furniture Group, Haworth Inc., HMY Group, Humanscale International Holdings Ltd., Isku Yhtyma Oy, Itoki Corp., KI, Kinnarps AB, Koninklijke Ahrend BV, MillerKnoll Inc., Ofita SA, Pioneer Contract Furniture Ltd., Sitraben Contract Furniture Ltd., Steelcase Inc., Teknion Group, Verco, and Vitra International AG.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Contract Furniture And Furnishing Market in Europe 2025-2029

Contract Furniture And Furnishing Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019-2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 5025.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.8 Regional analysis Europe Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Key countries Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe Key companies profiled Brunner GmbH, C P Mobelsysteme GmbH and Co. KG, Forest Sofa Ltd., Global Furniture Group, Haworth Inc., HMY Group, Humanscale International Holdings Ltd., Isku Yhtyma Oy, Itoki Corp., KI, Kinnarps AB, Koninklijke Ahrend BV, MillerKnoll Inc., Ofita SA, Pioneer Contract Furniture Ltd., Sitraben Contract Furniture Ltd., Steelcase Inc., Teknion Group, Verco, and Vitra International AG

Market Driver

The European Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market is thriving, with trends in furniture consumption leaning towards wood, plastic, and metal. Office desks, worktops, and ergonomic swivel chairs are popular product categories. Ergonomic equipment from leading players like Steelcase is in high demand. Furniture zones for domestic businesses continue to evolve, with a focus on ergonomic equipment and circular renting models like NexGen Workspace. The premier resource for commercial office furniture offers instant quotes and pricing options. Wooden panels, modern furniture, and infrastructure are key areas of focus for furniture manufacturers. The market serves various segments, including Retail, Hospitality, Real Estate, Entertainment, and Marine. Traded products are distributed through turn-key, soft contract, and own product channels. The purchasing process involves considering average customer budgets, market shares, and product category preferences. Market forecasts indicate continued growth, driven by digitalization, smart furniture, and infrastructure improvements. A recent survey revealed that desks and tables, chairs and stools, and storage cabinets are the most traded products. The furniture production process is increasingly focused on infrastructure, modular furniture, and contract furniture. Furnishing products are essential for business areas such as hospitals, retail shops, and hospitality sectors. The future of the market lies in digitalization, intelligent furniture, and staff productivity. EMR's research methodology provides a comprehensive analysis of the European Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market.

The contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe is experiencing significant growth, with environmental concerns emerging as a key trend. As key raw materials like hardwood, softwood, lumber, and timber are derived from forests, the market's expansion contributes to deforestation, which is a major contributor to global warming. To mitigate this environmental impact, the adoption of sustainable practices in the industry is crucial. Sustainable furniture production utilizes eco-friendly materials, thereby reducing the market's environmental footprint. Forest preservation is essential to ensure a sustainable future for the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe.

Market Challenges

The European Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market faces challenges in furniture consumption due to shifting trends towards ergonomic equipment and modern designs. Wood, plastic, and metal remain popular materials for office desks, worktops, cabinets, and ergonomic swivel chairs. Domestic businesses seek ergonomic solutions, with Steelcase and other leading furniture manufacturers boosting creative capacity. Circular renting models like NexGen Workspace emerge as premier resources for commercial office furniture. Market segments include the furniture, retail, hospitality, real estate, entertainment, marine, and destination segments. Traded products dominate the purchasing process, with average customer budgets influencing market shares. Market forecasts predict growth in modern furniture, wooden panels, infrastructure, and modular furniture. Surveys indicate a demand for turn-key, soft contract, and owned product solutions. Distribution channels expand, with a new website offering instant quotes and pricing options. Smart furniture, digitalization, and intelligent furniture drive staff productivity. EMR's research methodology covers desks and tables, chairs and stools, and storage cabinets in the product category.

The European contract furniture and furnishing market presents valuable products for businesses, offering enhanced productivity and aesthetic appeal. However, the high cost associated with these items poses a challenge for frequent replacements or office renovations. Commercial-grade furniture is built to last, justifying the higher investment. Despite the benefits, affordability remains a significant barrier for market expansion in Europe during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

This contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Hospitality and food services

1.2 Offices and home offices

1.3 Retail stores

1.4 Institutions

1.5 Others Type 2.1 Turnkey contract

2.2 Soft contract Geography 3.1 Europe Product

1.1 Hospitality and food services- The European contract furniture and furnishing market is primarily driven by the hospitality and food services segment, which accounted for the largest share in 2021. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. In the hospitality sector, various establishments such as hotels, resorts, restaurants, cafes, food service chains, tourism companies, event management companies, and media houses use contract furniture and furnishing products. Dining furniture, bedroom furniture, storage furniture, kitchen furniture, bathroom furniture, and screens are some of the commonly used products. The growth in the hospitality and food services sector, particularly in restaurants, cafes, and food service chains, is a significant factor driving the market. Europe has witnessed an increase in consumer spending on dining out, with dining out in restaurants and hotels accounting for a substantial proportion of total household final consumption expenditure in EU countries, according to the European Commission. Additionally, several hotels and food service chains have expanded their businesses in the region, leading to increased demand for contract furniture and furnishing products. Moreover, the hospitality industry is focusing on personalizing products and experiences to cater to the preferences of millennials. Hotels are undergoing transformations to meet the changing needs of businesses. The ease of accessibility to furniture through e-commerce platforms offering a wide range of choices has also boosted sales in the region. These advantages are expected to fuel the adoption of contract furniture and furnishing in the hospitality and food services industry, thereby propelling the growth of the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The European contract furniture and furnishing market is a significant sector, driven by furniture consumption in various industries such as offices, hospitals, schools, and hospitality. The market comprises traded products made of wood, plastic, and metal, including office desks, worktops, cabinets, ergonomic swivel chairs, and other ergonomic equipment. Furniture zones in Europe cater to domestic businesses, retail shops, and the hospitality sectors. The purchasing process involves considering factors like ergonomics, staff productivity, and digitalization. Market forecasts indicate potential demand for smart furniture, intelligent desks and tables, and ergonomic chairs and stools. Turn-key solutions and distribution channels are essential in this market. Average customer budgets vary, influencing market shares and the leading players' positions. Product categories include seating, desks, storage, and system furniture. Steelcase and other key players dominate, but new entrants leverage digitalization to compete.

Market Research Overview

The European contract furniture and furnishing market is a significant sector, driven by furniture consumption in various business areas such as offices, hospitals, retail shops, hospitality sectors, and more. The market encompasses a wide range of products including office desks, worktops, cabinets, ergonomic swivel chairs, and various types of ergonomic equipment. Furniture is primarily manufactured using materials like wood, plastic, and metal. Leading players in the industry focus on innovation, offering modern furniture solutions, and incorporating digitalization through smart furniture and intelligent designs to enhance staff productivity. The market is segmented into Commercial office furniture, Retail segment, Hospitality segment, Real estate segment, Entertainment segment, and Marine segment. Traded products are distributed through various channels including turn-key solutions, soft contract, own product, and distribution channels. Consumption trends indicate a shift towards ergonomic furniture, circular renting models, and sustainable materials. NexGen Workspace and other premier resources offer instant quotes, pricing options, and a wide range of product categories to cater to potential demand. Market forecasts suggest steady growth, with average customer budgets influencing market shares and purchasing processes. EMR's research methodology includes a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, product categories, and market trends. Key product categories include desks and tables, chairs and stools, and storage cabinets. Wooden panels, infrastructure, and modular furniture are essential components of contract furniture production. The infrastructure and infrastructure development in Europe are expected to boost the demand for furniture and furnishing solutions.

