Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market Size in Europe to Grow by USD 3.72 billion| Technavio

The declining preference for buying new furniture in the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe. The increasing demand for contract furniture and furnishing products is rising significantly owing to the rapidly changing modern office infrastructure and setup, coupled with the high price of modern commercial furniture. Moreover, vendors offer a hassle-free transfer of furnishing and furniture products during the shifting of office locations. Also, users have the option of switching between providers if the offered products do not meet their desired requirements. Such factors are propelling end-users of furniture and furnishing products toward contract solutions over brand new furniture.

Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe: Key Trends

The increased preference for multifunctional furniture is one of the key trends that is driving the furniture and furnishing market in Europe, which is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. For example, and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) company, most of the furniture is designed to accommodate computers, laptops, switches, and cables. Rapidly evolving consumer demands have influenced manufacturers to introduce multifunctional and customized products that are standardized and sold through online and offline channels. For instance, Herman Miller manufactures and sells the Ethospace Nurses' Station, which can be customized according to the technology used, the work process, and staffing requirements. Such factors will further support the market growth in the coming years.

Vendor Insights

The report identifies the following as the dominant players in the market:

Brunner GmbH

Global Furniture Group

Haworth Inc.

Herman Miller Inc.

Humanscale International Holdings Ltd

ITAB Group

KI

Kinnarps AB

Steelcase Inc.

Teknion Group

Product Insights and News

The contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe forecast report offers insights into significant vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the leading companies' production, sustainability, and prospects. A leading vendor, Brunner GmbH offers contract furniture and furnishing for office space and public space.

Contract Furniture And Furnishing Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.79 Regional analysis Europe Performing market contribution Rest of Europe at 35% Key consumer countries Germany, France, the UK, and the Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Brunner GmbH, Global Furniture Group, Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Humanscale International Holdings Ltd, ITAB Group, KI, Kinnarps AB, Steelcase Inc., and Teknion Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Pandemic Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the various businesses in Europe and is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe from 2022 to 2026.

Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will drive contract furniture and furnishing market growth in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Precise estimation of the contract furniture and furnishing market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the contract furniture and furnishing industry in Europe

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of contract furniture and furnishing market vendors in Europe

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market

Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis : Home furnishing

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Support activities

2.2.8 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 12: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Europe market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Hospitality and food services

Offices and home offices

Retail stores

Institutions

Others

Exhibit 21: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 22: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitality and food services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Hospitality and food services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

5.4 Offices and home offices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Offices and home offices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Offices and home offices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Retail stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: Retail stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Retail stores - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Institutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Institutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Institutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 34: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Exhibit 35: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 36: Geographic comparison

7.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 42: UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Declining preference for buying new furniture

8.1.2 Growing number of office spaces

8.1.3 Growing demand for modern furniture in educational institutions

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Fluctuating labor cost and raw material prices

8.2.2 Long product replacement cycle

8.2.3 Stringent government regulations for the procurement of wood

Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increased preference for multifunctional furniture

8.3.2 Increased preference for customized furniture

8.3.3 Increased introduction of smart furniture and new designs

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 49: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Brunner GmbH

Exhibit 52: Brunner GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 53: Brunner GmbH - Product and service

Exhibit 54: Brunner GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 Global Furniture Group

Exhibit 55: Global Furniture Group - Overview

Exhibit 56: Global Furniture Group - Product and service

Exhibit 57: Global Furniture Group - Key offerings

10.5 Haworth Inc.

Exhibit 58: Haworth Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 59: Haworth Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 60: Haworth Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Herman Miller Inc.

Exhibit 61: Herman Miller Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 62: Herman Miller Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 63: Herman Miller Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 64: Herman Miller Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Humanscale International Holdings Ltd

Exhibit 65: Humanscale International Holdings Ltd - Overview

Exhibit 66: Humanscale International Holdings Ltd - Product and service

Exhibit 67: Humanscale International Holdings Ltd - Key offerings

10.8 ITAB Group

Exhibit 68: ITAB Group - Overview

Exhibit 69: ITAB Group - Business segments

Exhibit 70: ITAB Group - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: ITAB Group - Segment focus

10.9 KI

Exhibit 72: KI - Overview

Exhibit 73: KI - Product and service

Exhibit 74: KI - Key offerings

10.10 Kinnarps AB

Exhibit 75: Kinnarps AB - Overview

Exhibit 76: Kinnarps AB - Product and service

Exhibit 77: Kinnarps AB - Key offerings

10.11 Steelcase Inc.

Exhibit 78: Steelcase Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 79: Steelcase Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 80: Steelcase Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 81: Steelcase Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Teknion Group

Exhibit 82: Teknion Group - Overview

Exhibit 83: Teknion Group - Product and service

Exhibit 84: Teknion Group - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 ????Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology

Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 88: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

