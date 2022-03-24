A well-drafted contract protects a small business owner from liability and losses says Weisblatt Law Firm

HOUSTON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contract language can make or break a small business because one error could mean the difference between a hefty profit or devastating losses. Poring over every word of a contract may seem tedious, but that's what a skilled contract drafting lawyer does. An attorney can create advantages for your small business – and shield it from potential liabilities -- just by selecting the right words and phrases.

"I can't tell you the number of times I've caught errors and omissions in contracts, and I stepped in and drafted changes to protect my client," said Houston business attorney Andrew Weisblatt. "Every word is critical from a legal standpoint, and I want to make sure each contract is airtight and has my client's interests uppermost in mind."

Attorney Andrew Weisblatt has drafted and reviewed contracts for countless small business owners, providing insight and legal know-how that gives owners a competitive edge. Some of the types of contracts he drafts include:

Partnership agreements

Noncompete agreements

Supplier contracts

Purchase and sale agreements

Franchise agreements

Employment contracts

Lease agreements

Distributor contracts

Manufacturing contracts

Nondisclosure agreements

Bills of sale

Purchase orders

Warranties or limited warranties

Agreements to sell a business.

Business owners can work with a contract drafting lawyer remotely, so this service doesn't require CEOs and entrepreneurs to visit a law office in person.

Important Aspects of Contracts

When drafting or reviewing contracts for small businesses, Attorney Andrew Weisblatt ensures that all necessary sections are included, and the language is crystal clear. Well-crafted contracts often include sections about the duties and obligations of each party, the rights to which each party is entitled, performance dates, indemnity clauses, dispute resolution guidelines, limitations on liability, payments and payment schedules, and late fees and interest. Anytime one of these important elements is left out or the contract language is vague, disputes can arise that are hard to resolve. Where the law is concerned, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

Following are some tips to keep in mind regarding business contracts:

Never sign a contract given to you by another party without first having your lawyer review it. Don't use online legal services to create template contracts for your important business transactions. Always pay attention to dates, dollars, and other numeric figures in a contract.

The Weisblatt Law Firm, PLLC is a full-service firm located in Houston, TX. Founded in 2009, the law firm provides customized legal services to a wide range of clients, including start-ups, mid-size, and multi-national corporations.

