Contract Law Update - New 1 Day Virtual Training Course on The Latest Case Law In Practice

This highly interactive course covers all the latest developments in contract law. It develops practical points from the cases from the last 18 months, and explains their relevance through practical drafting examples and discussions.

This intensive programme will ensure delegates are aware of all the main issues relevant to contracts, their formation, operation and termination. Whether supplying or buying goods, services or intellectual property, all those involved with contracts will gain the necessary latest knowledge of the law needed in this field.

Benefits of attending

Learn about the latest case law relating to contracts

Examine the impact the latest case law has on your contracts

Understand how to use this information in practice

Get to grips with contract interpretation and implied terms

Reduce your contract risk profile and tighten up your contract clauses

Certification:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Contract managers and professionals

Paralegals and trainee solicitors

Business development managers

Procurement managers

Purchasing managers

Others whose work regularly brings them into contact with contracts

Course Agenda:

Formation of a contract

Offers or ITTs

Parties

Burying onerous terms and incorporation

Deeds gone wrong

Interpretation and implied terms

How to interpret a contract

Which terms can be implied and in what circumstances?

Good faith and discretion

The status of good faith in English Law

When can a decision be attached for being capricious?

Guarantees and indemnities

Primary guarantees 'on demand'

Secondary obligations to perform or to pay

6 types of indemnities

Obligations and endeavours

Innominate, warranty or a condition - how do you tell?

New tests for reasonable endeavours

Breach of contract and damages

The difference between repudiatory and material breach

How to handle non-performance

Liquidated damages or penalties?

Other remedies

Failure of basis and abandonment

Misrepresentation

Unjust enrichment and duress

Limitation of liability

Drafting exclusion clauses that work

Latest guidance on reasonableness

Boilerplates

Force majeure - Covid and Ukraine

The entire agreement clause

Dispute resolution and variations

Smart contracts

Contracting in natural language or code?

