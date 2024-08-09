Contract Life-Cycle Management (CLM) Software Market size is set to grow by USD 4.82 billion from 2024-2028, Pricing strategies of vendors to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global contract life-cycle management (CLM) software market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.82 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.75% during the forecast period. Pricing strategies of vendors is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of analytics in contract life-cycle management. However, high implementation and maintenance cost poses a challenge. Key market players include Contract Logix Llc, Corcentric Inc., Coupa Software Inc., DocuSign Inc., ESM Solutions Corp., Great Minds Software Inc., Icertis Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Ivalua Inc., JAGGAER LLC, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Optimus BT Inc., Oracle Corp., Robobai Pty Ltd., SAP SE, Scanmarket AS, Thoma Bravo LP, Wolters Kluwer NV, and Zycus Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global contract life-cycle management (CLM) software market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Component (Software and Services), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud-based), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Contract Logix Llc, Corcentric Inc., Coupa Software Inc., DocuSign Inc., ESM Solutions Corp., Great Minds Software Inc., Icertis Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Ivalua Inc., JAGGAER LLC, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Optimus BT Inc., Oracle Corp., Robobai Pty Ltd., SAP SE, Scanmarket AS, Thoma Bravo LP, Wolters Kluwer NV, and Zycus Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Contract life-cycle management software enables enterprises to effectively manage and analyze all stages of their contracts and compliance processes. With built-in analytics, organizations can access historical data for comparisons, identify potential risks, and estimate future performance within their supply chain. This streamlines enterprise contract processes, shortens sales cycles, and reduces costs. Ivalua's latest platform release, 178, showcases their continued investment in research and development, with innovations that enhance contract digitization and analytics. These advancements will significantly contribute to the growth of the contract life-cycle management market in the coming years.

Contract Life-Cycle Management (CLM) software has become essential for businesses to manage and streamline their contract processes. According to statistical data, the market for CLM software is growing, with trends indicating a preference for solutions that cater to organizations of all sizes and various industries, including Healthcare and Lifesciences. Notable vendors in this space are Coupa, Icertis, Apttus, CobbleStone Software, ContractsWise, Determine, and others. These solutions offer benefits such as centralizing contract data for improved visibility, productivity, and accessibility. They automate contract creation, execution, administration, and approval workflows, reducing errors and disputes. CLM software also mitigates risks, enhances contract governance, and boosts operational efficiency. With the increasing shift to remote work arrangements, digitalization of contract processes is crucial, and CLM software provides the framework for this. Key features include negotiation, renewal, decision-making, quicker contract cycles, error reduction, and notification systems. By automating and monitoring the contract lifecycle, businesses can save time, reduce costs, and improve overall contract management.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation- Book Here!

Market Challenges

The implementation of Contract Life-Cycle Management (CLM) software in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) comes with significant costs. These expenses include software licensing, system design and customization, implementation, training, and maintenance. For successful deployment, organizations need IT personnel with the necessary skills. The process involves self-assessment, planning, sufficient funding, a clear vision, and collaboration among all managerial levels. Post-implementation, continuous upgrades are essential to stay competitive. These factors contribute to the high cost of CLM software, making it a challenge for SMEs to adopt it.

Contract Life-Cycle Management (CLM) software is essential for businesses to efficiently manage their contracts from execution to renewal. Challenges in execution, administration, and visibility can slow down productivity. CLM software centralizes contract data, making it accessible to relevant teams and mitigating risks. Approval workflows and notifications streamline the process, reducing errors and disputes. CLM software automates contract governance, monitoring, and decision-making. It boosts operational efficiency by minimizing contract-related issues and quickening contract cycles. Digitalization and remote work arrangements are becoming increasingly important, and CLM software enables businesses to adapt. Mitigating risks is a key benefit, as CLM software provides a systematic approach to contract negotiation, renewal, and error reduction. Workflows and notification systems ensure a smooth process, minimizing delays and increasing productivity. CLM software is a valuable framework for businesses seeking to streamline their contract management processes.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This contract life-cycle management (clm) software market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Component 1.1 Software

1.2 Services Deployment 2.1 On-premise

2.2 Cloud-based Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Software- Contract Life-Cycle Management (CLM) software is a vital tool for businesses to effectively manage their contracts. This software assists legal professionals and other team members in creating, negotiating, renewing, and collecting data on existing business contracts. By ensuring the intent of every contract within an organization is fully realized, CLM software can maximize contract performance, enforce commercial terms, accelerate cash flow and time-to-revenue, and minimize the risk of non-compliance. Advanced CLM software offers features such as auto-building contracts based on defined business rules and bulk data upload, enabling faster time-to-revenue and reducing legal operating expenses. Vendors in the market are adopting inorganic strategies to enhance their offerings. For instance, SAP SE and Icertis expanded their partnership in January 2022 to provide enhanced contract management, increasing efficiency, minimizing risk, and making agreements more reliable. In October 2023, Sirion, a leading AI-powered CLM provider, announced a collaboration with IBM to embed Watsonx, redefining CLM for enterprises. IBM also deployed Sirion's CLM to streamline its order-to-cash and source-to-pay processes. These developments by market vendors will drive the growth of the CLM software segment and the market as a whole during the forecast period.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The global Vendor Management Software (VMS) market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing need for efficient procurement and supplier management. This growth is fueled by advancements in technology, such as AI and machine learning, enhancing vendor selection, performance tracking, and compliance management. Major players in the market include SAP, Oracle, and Coupa Software, leading innovation and driving competitive dynamics in the industry.

Research Analysis

The Contract Life-Cycle Management (CLM) software market caters to organizations of all sizes, with a significant focus on the IT sector and verticals like Healthcare and Lifesciences. CLM solutions streamline the entire contract process from creation and execution to administration and governance. These systems centralize contract data, ensuring accessibility and reducing errors and disputes. Statistical data suggests that the global CLM market is growing steadily, driven by the increasing complexity of contracts and the need for efficient contract management. CMI teams benefit from CLM software by automating repetitive tasks, improving contract compliance, and enhancing overall contract management effectiveness. Solutions like Apttus, Agiloft, CLM Matrix, CobbleStone Software, Conga, and others offer advanced features to meet the diverse needs of businesses.

Market Research Overview

Contract Life-Cycle Management (CLM) software is a vital solution for organizations of all sizes to manage and streamline their contract processes. This software is essential in various verticals, including the Healthcare and Lifesciences industry. CLM software offers several benefits, such as centralizing contract data, increasing accessibility, and mitigating risks through digitalization. In the IT sector, CLM software is increasingly being adopted for its productivity benefits. The software automates contract creation, execution, and administration, reducing errors and disputes. It also provides visibility into contract-related issues, enabling quicker contract cycles and decision-making. CLM software offers approval workflows, notifications, and contract governance frameworks to ensure compliance and mitigate risks. It also boosts operational efficiency by automating monitoring and renewal processes. With the increasing trend of remote work arrangements, CLM software is essential for ensuring a systematic approach to contract management. Key features of CLM software include automated workflows, notification systems, error reduction, and quicker contract cycles. It also offers centralized contract data, accessibility, and decision-making capabilities. By implementing CLM software, organizations can improve operational efficiency, reduce risks, and gain a competitive edge.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Component

Software



Services

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud-based

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio