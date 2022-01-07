Contract Life-Cycle Management Software Market Size to grow by USD 2.33 billion | Market Insights highlights the pricing strategies of vendors a key driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The contract life-cycle management software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key players that dominate the market are Coupa Software Inc., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE, and they have noteworthy shares in the global contract life-cycle management software market.

The increasing number of strategic efforts taken by governments in numerous countries, such as Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, and India, to strengthen their market presence would boost their revenue shares and move their economies forward. This will likely result in new project launches and will further intensify the competition in the global contract life-cycle management software market during the forecast period.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Contract Logix LLC

Coupa Software Inc.

Icertis Inc.

Infor Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Robobai Pty Ltd.

SAP SE

International Business Machines Corp.

Thoma Bravo LP

Wolters Kluwer NV

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the contract life-cycle management software market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 44% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

The increased adoption of digital technology across all industry verticals is helping the contract life-cycle management software market to grow in the region, mainly in the US and Canada. The region's dominance is largely due to the availability of suitable IT infrastructure and growing knowledge of contract life-cycle management's benefits. Contract life-cycle management allows enterprises to adopt a holistic approach toward contracts and manage the entire life-cycle and is expected to grow significantly in the region during the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as North America, MEA, APAC, Europe, and South America are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the contract life-cycle management software market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The on-premises life-cycle management software segment is expected to record low growth compared with the cloud-based life-cycle management software segment during the forecast period. In an on-premises deployment model, the software is purchased and installed on the user's server. IT specialists maintain it in the organization. Organizations incur additional expenses for monitoring, maintaining, upgrading, and providing training and support to the end-users. During the adoption of on-premises contract life-cycle management software, vendors provide installation, data migration, and employee training services.

The biggest advantage of on-premises contract life-cycle management is complete control over essential data. This type of software can be tailored to meet the needs of a certain business. It adds an extra layer of protection. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Trends:

One of the key factors driving growth in the contract life-cycle management software market is the pricing strategies of vendors. Several contract life-cycle management companies are focusing on providing value-based pricing models that are based on the needs and perceptions of the customer. The program's pricing is determined by the many elements of the software solution as well as the value-added features offered to consumers.

To keep up with shifting expectations, vendors are offering SaaS, commercial open-source approaches, and term licensing. End-user adoption of legal practice management software will be boosted by a variety of price structures.

Another reason boosting the contract life-cycle management software market share increase is the advent of analytics in contract life-cycle management. Contract life-cycle management allows for reporting and analysis on all areas of the contract and compliance life-cycle. They can use the information gleaned from analytics tools to improve their existing business connections and, as a result, choose the best contractor for contract renewals or new contracts.

