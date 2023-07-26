Contract Logistics Market in APAC to Grow by USD 51.2 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growth in the e-commerce market in APAC is a key Driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The APAC contract logistics market size is estimated to increase by USD 51.2 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Contract Logistics Market in APAC

Contract logistics market in APAC – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global contract logistics market in apac is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer contract logistics in APAC in the market are BCR Australia Pty Ltd., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, CJ Logistics Corp., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, GEODIS SA, Gulf Agency Co. Ltd., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Lexzau Scharbau GmbH and Co. KG, PT. Cipta Mapan Logistik, Rhenus SE and Co. KG, SF Express Co. Ltd., Silk Contract Logistics Pty Ltd., Toll Holdings Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., Yamato Holdings Co. Ltd., Hitachi Transport System Ltd., and others.

What's New? -

Vendor Offerings -

CEVA Logistics AG: The company offers contract logistics solutions such as assembly, asset disposal scrap, and consumables management.

Contract Logistics Market In APAC - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (retail, pharmaceutical, automotive, and others) and type (outsourcing and insourcing).

The retail segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Consumer goods, clothing, clothing accessories, pharmacies, drugs, food and beverage stores, electronics and appliances, and furniture are mainly included in the retail segment. The growth of the e-commerce industry and rising government expenditure on logistics infrastructure are some of the key factors significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the increase in digital sales channels in the APAC such as the growing adoption of multiple payment facilities including mobile wallet options and net banking are fuelling the growth of this segment. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the contract logistics market in APAC during the forecast period.

Contract Logistics Market In APAC – Market Dynamics



Leading Drivers -

The growth in the e-commerce market in APAC drives the contract logistics market growth in APAC during the forecast period. The growing demand for online shopping and transactions has led to the rising adoption of contract logistics services in APAC. For example, as per the Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce, in the third quarter of 2021, e-commerce sales has grown by 6.6% from the third quarter of 2020, while overall retail sales increased by 13.1% in the same period. E-commerce sales in the third quarter of 2021 accounted for 13% of total sales. Furthermore, there has been an increase in investment by contract logistics in new technologies and integration with their service capabilities to enhance their services to their clients. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

The advancement of big data analytics is a key trend in the market during the forecast period. There has been an increasing adoption of big data analytics tools by contract logistics vendors to extract meaningful insights from large volumes of data and thereby gain a competitive advantage in the market. Some of the main advantages of the implementation of big data analytics solutions across the logistics industry include customizing services, accelerating market demand, and implementing a new business model based on agility. Additionally, it offers improved operational efficiency, customer experience, and a new business model, as well as the optimization of main activities, including resource utilization, delivery time, and geographical coverage. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The rising lead time and supply-demand imbalance are significant challenges hindering the market growth of the contract logistics market in APAC during the forecast period. The main challenge in the contract logistics industry is caused due to the varying norms in different states and countries of APAC, resulting in delayed lead time. Additionally, the increase in lead time was caused by several factors such as raw material shortages, limited workforces, and lockdowns due to the pandemic. Hence, several vendors in the market are seeking ways to optimize warehouse spaces and inventory management systems to meet consumers' demands. Furthermore, several factors, such as disruption of supply-demand imbalance due to the pandemic, the lack of last-mile fulfillment services, and labor shortages, are significantly hindering the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Contract Logistics Market In APAC report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the contract logistics market In APAC between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the contract logistics market size in APAC and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the contract logistics market across APAC

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the contract logistics market vendors In APAC

Contract Logistics Market Scope In APAC Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 51.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.1 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BCR Australia Pty Ltd., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, CJ Logistics Corp., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, GEODIS SA, Gulf Agency Co. Ltd., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Lexzau Scharbau GmbH and Co. KG, PT. Cipta Mapan Logistik, Rhenus SE and Co. KG, SF Express Co. Ltd., Silk Contract Logistics Pty Ltd., Toll Holdings Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., Yamato Holdings Co. Ltd., and Hitachi Transport System Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

