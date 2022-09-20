DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contract Research And Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global contract research and manufacturing services (crams) market.

This report focuses on contract research and manufacturing services (crams) market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the contract research and manufacturing services (crams) market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) market is expected to grow from $108.01 billion in 2021 to $119.82 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) market is expected to grow to $163.95 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Major players in the contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) market are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC, Baxter BioPharma Solutions, AbbVie, Grifols International S.A., and Dalton Pharma Services.

The contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) market consists of sales of outsourcing services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide outsourcing research services or product manufacturing activities from low-cost providers in the form of contract research organization (CROs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOS).

A contract research organization is an organization that provides services on a contract basis in the form of preclinical and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. A contract manufacturing organization is an organization that manufactures pharmaceutical products under contract and offers to a client a wide range of services from drug development to manufacturing.

The main types of services provide by contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) are manufacturing and research. Manufacturing services include outsourcing drug development services to companies operating in the pharmaceutical or biotechnology industry on a contract basis. The contract manufacturing organizations are involved in the entire development process, right from the clinical trial and phases till the commercialization of the drugs.

Research services outsourcing of research services such as clinical trial data management, database design and build, data entry and validation, medicine and disease coding, project management, quality, and metric reporting, safety and efficacy summaries, statistical analysis plans and reports, on a contract basis. The contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) are used by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, medical device companies, and academic institutes.

North America was the largest region in the contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) market in 2020. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster pace in the forecast period. The regions covered in contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The rising aging population with various chronic diseases is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the contract research and manufacturing services market in the forecast period. The world's aging population is growing rapidly and is expected to continue over the forecast period. With the increase in the geriatric population, the prevalence of various diseases like cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer's, arthritis, and other diseases will also rise, and the demand for various drugs or medicines will increase, as a result, the need for contract research and manufacturing services will grow.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly being used by the contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) market to strengthen its market position. Artificial Intelligence is a branch of computer science dealing with the simulation of human behavior in machines. AI can help to avoid costly maintenance by predicting when maintenance is needed by supporting the healthcare system.

In April 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a US-based company offering scientific instrumentation, reagents, consumables, and software services announced the acquisition of the clinical research services provider PPD for a total of $17.4 billion. Through this acquisition, PPD will become part of Thermo Fisher's laboratory products and services business and will provide pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers with a series of clinical research and laboratory services to help them improve the efficacy of drug development. Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in the United States. It is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive and integrated services in the fields of drug development, laboratory, and lifecycle management.

The countries covered in the contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

