Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market 2017-2018 and 2022: Outsourcing in Drug Discovery

What's happening in the drug discovery market? How much are pharma companies outsourcing? What parts of the process are seeing volume by CROS? What's happening in China and Eastern Europe? Which companies are in leadership in the market?

In eight editions, this report has provided answers to these questions and more. As the pharmaceutical industry seeks to boost production recover from a lack of blockbusters, and patients and providers demand effective biotherapies, the race to discover new drugs is more. The research provides information unavailable from any other source, the result of interviews with companies and experts, as well as economic research from the publisher's proprietary database.

This report contains 2017 market size estimates and 2022 forecasts for 21 different parts of the process that might be outsourced.

These include:

Chemistry Services

Building Blocks

Compound Synthesis

Libraries

Process Research

Biology Services

Protein Expression

Structural Analysis

Target Validation

Pathways Analysis

Screening Services

Assay Development

Primary Screening

Secondary Screening

Lead Optimization

Early ADMET

Analogues Creation

Computational Support

Other Services

For each of these categories, market size is provided and forecasts are given to 2022. The drug discovery process is long, arduous and costly, which has driven outsourcing in this field. The first phase is discovery of a lead compound, a molecule that affects biological function by binding to a target protein or nucleic acid in a way that is useful for treatment of disease. The process by which molecules are identified for their therapeutic value involves synthesis and analysis of many derivatives of the original leads. There are several steps in the drug discovery process including hit confirmation, lead generation, lead optimization, and other studies. Drug discovery is a high-cost, risky business because only a fraction of the therapeutic targets selected for study will actually yield products that achieve regulatory approval by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

Report Coverage

Current outsourcing in drug discovery market size and future forecast

R&D scale-backs at major companies

The fastest-growing services for outsourcers

Logistics, IP, regulatory and other issues in China , India and Eastern Europe

, and Common discovery outsourcing pitfalls and how companies overcame them

What factors should a client consider when deciding whether to do a project in-house or outsource it?

The choice of a domestic outsourcing partner, or an overseas supplier?

Best practices when working with a CRO

Strategic vs. tactical outsourcing models

Company Profiles



Albany Molecular Research, Inc.

Aptuit, a Division of Evotec AG

Asclepia MedChem Solutions

Asinex Ltd.

AsisChem Inc.

Aurelia Bioscience Ltd

Axxam SpA

BioDuro

Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

Charnwood Molecular

ChemBridge Corp.

Chemical Diversity Inc. (ChemDiv)

ChemPartner Co., Ltd., subsidiary of ShangPharma

Covance Inc. (Laboratory Corporation of America)

CreaGen Biosciences, Inc.

Crown Bioscience

Cyprotex PLC, an Evotec AG Company

Domainex

Enamine Ltd.

Evotec AG

Exelgen Discovery

GVK Biosciences Private Limited (GVK Bio)

GenScript USA Inc.

Inc. Graffinity Pharmaceuticals GmbH (subsidiary of NovAliX S.A.S)

HitGen Ltd.

Hutchison MediPharma, Ltd.

Jubilant Biosys Ltd. (JBL), a subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Nanosyn, Inc.

Olon Ricerca Biosciences

Pharmaron, Inc.

Selcia Limited

Sundia MediTech Company, Ltd.

TCG Lifesciences Pvt Ltd.

Viva Biotech, Ltd.

WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction to Outsourcing Drug Discovery



3. The Drug Discovery Process



4. Outsourcing Drug Discovery



5. Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market



6. Competitor Profiles



7. Appendix: Company Names and Addresses



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d6wlhn/contract_research?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contract-research-organization-cro-market-2017-2018-and-2022-outsourcing-in-drug-discovery-300628845.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

