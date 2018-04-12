Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market 2017-2018 and 2022: Outsourcing in Drug Discovery

DUBLIN, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Outsourcing in Drug Discovery: The Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market, 8th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
What's happening in the drug discovery market? How much are pharma companies outsourcing? What parts of the process are seeing volume by CROS? What's happening in China and Eastern Europe? Which companies are in leadership in the market?
In eight editions, this report has provided answers to these questions and more. As the pharmaceutical industry seeks to boost production recover from a lack of blockbusters, and patients and providers demand effective biotherapies, the race to discover new drugs is more. The research provides information unavailable from any other source, the result of interviews with companies and experts, as well as economic research from the publisher's proprietary database.
This report contains 2017 market size estimates and 2022 forecasts for 21 different parts of the process that might be outsourced.
These include:
- Chemistry Services
- Building Blocks
- Compound Synthesis
- Libraries
- Process Research
- Biology Services
- Protein Expression
- Structural Analysis
- Target Validation
- Pathways Analysis
- Screening Services
- Assay Development
- Primary Screening
- Secondary Screening
- Lead Optimization
- Early ADMET
- Analogues Creation
- Computational Support
- Other Services
For each of these categories, market size is provided and forecasts are given to 2022. The drug discovery process is long, arduous and costly, which has driven outsourcing in this field. The first phase is discovery of a lead compound, a molecule that affects biological function by binding to a target protein or nucleic acid in a way that is useful for treatment of disease. The process by which molecules are identified for their therapeutic value involves synthesis and analysis of many derivatives of the original leads. There are several steps in the drug discovery process including hit confirmation, lead generation, lead optimization, and other studies. Drug discovery is a high-cost, risky business because only a fraction of the therapeutic targets selected for study will actually yield products that achieve regulatory approval by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).
Report Coverage
- Current outsourcing in drug discovery market size and future forecast
- R&D scale-backs at major companies
- The fastest-growing services for outsourcers
- Logistics, IP, regulatory and other issues in China, India and Eastern Europe
- Common discovery outsourcing pitfalls and how companies overcame them
- What factors should a client consider when deciding whether to do a project in-house or outsource it?
- The choice of a domestic outsourcing partner, or an overseas supplier?
- Best practices when working with a CRO
- Strategic vs. tactical outsourcing models
Company Profiles
- Albany Molecular Research, Inc.
- Aptuit, a Division of Evotec AG
- Asclepia MedChem Solutions
- Asinex Ltd.
- AsisChem Inc.
- Aurelia Bioscience Ltd
- Axxam SpA
- BioDuro
- Charles River Laboratories, Inc.
- Charnwood Molecular
- ChemBridge Corp.
- Chemical Diversity Inc. (ChemDiv)
- ChemPartner Co., Ltd., subsidiary of ShangPharma
- Covance Inc. (Laboratory Corporation of America)
- CreaGen Biosciences, Inc.
- Crown Bioscience
- Cyprotex PLC, an Evotec AG Company
- Domainex
- Enamine Ltd.
- Evotec AG
- Exelgen Discovery
- GVK Biosciences Private Limited (GVK Bio)
- GenScript USA Inc.
- Graffinity Pharmaceuticals GmbH (subsidiary of NovAliX S.A.S)
- HitGen Ltd.
- Hutchison MediPharma, Ltd.
- Jubilant Biosys Ltd. (JBL), a subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.
- Nanosyn, Inc.
- Olon Ricerca Biosciences
- Pharmaron, Inc.
- Selcia Limited
- Sundia MediTech Company, Ltd.
- TCG Lifesciences Pvt Ltd.
- Viva Biotech, Ltd.
- WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction to Outsourcing Drug Discovery
3. The Drug Discovery Process
4. Outsourcing Drug Discovery
5. Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market
6. Competitor Profiles
7. Appendix: Company Names and Addresses
