Contract research organization (CRO) market size to grow by USD 52.46 billion from 2022 to 2027, BioAgile Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. emerge as key contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The contract research organization (CRO) market size is set to grow by USD 52.46 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 11.75% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry. The biopharmaceutical industry is expanding in developing countries such as India and China. The demand for various biologics and pharmaceuticals is growing at a steady rate globally. Hence, partnerships between developing and developed countries are increasing. This will increase the development and production of biologics. Such factors will, in turn, fuel market growth during the forecast period. Here is an exclusive report about market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download a sample report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market 2023-2027

The report on the contract research organization (CRO) market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Contract research organization (CRO) market 2023-2027: Market dynamics

The growing demand for CROs is a trend in the market. Many pharmaceutical product manufacturers and drug discovery companies outsource their clinical trial process to focus on R&D and optimize their operating costs. In developed countries, high operating costs prevent companies from investing in research facilities. Hence, to optimize operating costs, subcontract laboratories such as CROs carry out research and testing to drive innovation. These factors will drive the growth of the CRO market during the forecast period.

Intellectual property issues are challenging market growth. A contract research organization (CRO) is a company that provides support to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in the form of research services outsourced on a contract basis. Patent issues and provisions for pre- and post-grant disagreement are complex. Hence, it is important for CROs to focus on clinical trial agreements, as the government scrutinizes clinical trial issues. Such concerns harm the reputation of CROs, which may hinder the growth of the contract research organization market during the forecast period.

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market 2023-2027: Market segmentation

The contract research organization (CRO) market analysis includes application, end-user, and geography landscape.

By application, the market has been segmented into clinical research, early-phase development, laboratory, and regulatory consulting. The clinical research segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. In research organizations, tests are performed on clinical specimens to monitor patients' health, including the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of various neurological disorders. Research centers perform a wide range of tissue-based clinical research, which is sponsored by key players or government entities. This, in turn, will help them enhance R&D activities. Moreover, CROs have been undergoing various developments to support clinical research. Such developments, in turn, drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

By end-user, the market has been segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, and academic institutes. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies can expand their technical resources by outsourcing to a CRO without incurring more overhead. Various pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are interested in working with CROs in both clinical and commercial manufacturing owing to the rising demand for generic drugs and biologics, the capital-intensive nature of the industry, and complex manufacturing requirements. The demand for advanced production methods that satisfy regulatory criteria is leading to the expansion of CROs in the pharmaceutical sector. Thus, increasing demand for services that include clinical trials and others will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and

summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters - View a

sample report

The contract research organization (CRO) market covers the following areas:

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Sizing

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Forecast

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

BioAgile Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Clinical Trial Service B.V.

CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Inc.

Ergomed Plc

Eurofins Scientific SE

Geneticist Inc.

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co. Ltd.

ICON plc

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Linical Co. Ltd.

Medpace Holdings Inc.

Novotech Health Holdings

Parexel International Corp.

Pharmaron Beijing Co. Ltd.

PSI CRO AG

Syneos Health Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

Vendor offerings

BioAgile Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd - The company offers CRO services such as full-service clinical research, site management, and regulatory affairs services for biopharmaceutical and medical device companies.

The company offers CRO services such as full-service clinical research, site management, and regulatory affairs services for biopharmaceutical and medical device companies. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - The company offers preclinical CRO services to provide a full range of in-vivo and in-vitro testing evaluations and regulatory support for the safety assessment of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and animal health products as well as chemicals, agrochemicals, and biocides.

The company offers preclinical CRO services to provide a full range of in-vivo and in-vitro testing evaluations and regulatory support for the safety assessment of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and animal health products as well as chemicals, agrochemicals, and biocides. CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Inc. - The company offers CRO services such as clinical trial management, clinical monitoring, and patient recruitment for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies.

The company offers CRO services such as clinical trial management, clinical monitoring, and patient recruitment for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. Ergomed Plc - The company offers CRO services such as clinical trial management, pharmacovigilance, and medical writing services for the pharmaceutical industry.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/active/niche/trivial - Buy the report!

Related Reports:

The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.76% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is expected to grow by USD 84.14 billion from 2022 to 2027The growing pharmaceutical industry is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the threat of infringement of intellectual property (IP) rights may impede the CDMO market growth.

The contract cleaning services market size is expected to grow by USD 151.27 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 6.85%. The increase in the number of residential buildings is notably driving the contract cleaning services market growth, although factors such as the low penetration rate in developing economies may impede the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 52.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.76 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled BioAgile Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Clinical Trial Service B.V., CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Inc., Ergomed Plc, Eurofins Scientific SE, Geneticist Inc., Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co. Ltd., ICON plc, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Linical Co. Ltd., Medpace Holdings Inc., Novotech Health Holdings, Parexel International Corp., Pharmaron Beijing Co. Ltd., PSI CRO AG, Syneos Health Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Consumer discretionary market reports and take the first step

towards improving your business strategy

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global contract research organization (CRO) market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global contract research organization (CRO) market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Clinical research - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Clinical research - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Clinical research - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Clinical research - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Clinical research - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Early phase development - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Early phase development - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Early phase development - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Early phase development - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Early phase development - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Laboratory - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Laboratory - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Laboratory - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Laboratory - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Laboratory - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Regulatory consulting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Regulatory consulting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Regulatory consulting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Regulatory consulting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Regulatory consulting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Medical device companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Medical device companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Medical device companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Medical device companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Medical device companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Academic institutes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Academic institutes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Academic institutes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Academic institutes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Academic institutes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 89: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 BioAgile Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd

Exhibit 119: BioAgile Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 120: BioAgile Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: BioAgile Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd - Key offerings

12.4 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Exhibit 122: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Inc.

Exhibit 127: CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Ergomed Plc

Exhibit 130: Ergomed Plc - Overview



Exhibit 131: Ergomed Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Ergomed Plc - Key news



Exhibit 133: Ergomed Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Ergomed Plc - Segment focus

12.7 Eurofins Scientific SE

Exhibit 135: Eurofins Scientific SE - Overview



Exhibit 136: Eurofins Scientific SE - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key news



Exhibit 138: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Eurofins Scientific SE - Segment focus

12.8 ICON plc

Exhibit 140: ICON plc - Overview



Exhibit 141: ICON plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: ICON plc - Key offerings

12.9 IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 143: IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 146: IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Exhibit 148: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Overview



Exhibit 149: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Key news



Exhibit 151: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Segment focus

12.11 Medpace Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 153: Medpace Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Medpace Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Medpace Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Novotech Health Holdings

Exhibit 156: Novotech Health Holdings - Overview



Exhibit 157: Novotech Health Holdings - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Novotech Health Holdings - Key offerings

12.13 Parexel International Corp.

Exhibit 159: Parexel International Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Parexel International Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Parexel International Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Parexel International Corp. - Key offerings

12.14 PSI CRO AG

Exhibit 163: PSI CRO AG - Overview



Exhibit 164: PSI CRO AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: PSI CRO AG - Key offerings

12.15 Syneos Health Inc.

Exhibit 166: Syneos Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Syneos Health Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Syneos Health Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Syneos Health Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 170: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 173: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 175: WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 176: WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 177: WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 182: Research methodology



Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 184: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio