Contracting Expert Brice Bishop Shares Maintenance Tips in HelloNation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the warning signs that a deck needs attention? In a HelloNation feature, deck expert Brice Bishop of Weatherhead and Sons explains that regular deck maintenance is essential for both safety and longevity. He notes that soft deck boards, loose railings, and spongy deck spots are often the first clues of deeper moisture damage. Michigan's harsh freeze-thaw cycles only add to the strain, making wood deck care especially important.

Brice Bishop, Owner Speed Speed

Bishop explains that one of the simplest ways to check a deck is to notice how the boards feel underfoot. If certain areas feel soft or spongy, moisture may have weakened the wood. Over time, boards that absorb water begin to rot, creating not just an eyesore but also a safety risk. Soft deck boards can cause tripping hazards and reduce the strength of the entire structure.

Loose railings are another red flag. A railing should feel firm and steady, but when it wobbles or pulls away, the wood or fasteners may be failing. Since railings are designed to protect against falls, even a small amount of looseness should be taken seriously. Regular deck maintenance includes checking these connections and tightening or replacing hardware as needed.

Moisture is often at the root of deck problems. In Michigan, freeze-thaw cycles create special challenges for wood deck care. Water seeps into cracks, then expands as it freezes, leading to larger gaps and deeper damage over time. Without routine sealing and seasonal inspections, these small issues can spread quickly. Spongy deck boards and loose railings often trace back to unchecked moisture damage.

Catching problems early helps avoid major repairs. Replacing a few damaged boards or securing a railing is far easier than rebuilding a frame. Bishop recommends a careful seasonal inspection, looking closely for soft deck boards, spongy deck spots, and moisture damage. These signs are easy to miss at first but can become serious if ignored.

Deck maintenance also preserves enjoyment and value. A deck that is safe and well cared for provides years of outdoor living space. By staying alert to early warnings, such as spongy deck boards or loose railings, homeowners can protect their investment and prevent expensive repairs. Wood deck care, especially in Michigan's climate, requires attention but pays off in long-term durability.

Bishop's full advice is available in his HelloNation article, Signs Your Deck Needs Attention. In this feature, he outlines how to spot small problems early and explains why Michigan freeze-thaw cycles make regular deck maintenance so important.

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SOURCE HelloNation