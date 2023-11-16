Contractor+ and 1build Partner to Provide Embedded Materials Catalogs and Purchasing for 26,000+ contractors

With Commercial and Field Service Construction Growth on the Horizon, Contractors are Finding Relief in the Faster and More Accurate Estimation Process Thanks to 1build's Live Data API

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1build, the industry leader in live construction cost data and integrations with construction suppliers, today announced a new partnership with Contractor+ to power its single-source solution for construction management. By integrating 1build's Widget and API, Contractor+ will instantly provide more than 26,000 contractors with the capability to generate estimates based on live, localized, price data rather than outdated cost books. This is accomplished by tapping into 1build's database of over 68 million live construction data points, including from top residential and commercial materials manufacturers. With 1build facilitating access to its Universal Catalog, Contractor+ users can dedicate more time to developing better estimates, rather than endlessly searching for prices on materials, equipment, and labor manually.

"Given the importance of maintaining high and stable margins, contractors need to have access to reliable information about construction materials and other inputs used in their project. Thanks to our technology, integrations with major suppliers in the industry, and an expansive catalog of materials, Contractor Plus customers will be able to complete their projects faster while increasing their profitability," said 1build Founder and CEO Dmitry Alexin.

The construction industry may be slowly seeing a rebound, but commercial and field services contractors are still struggling as once staple projects of the sector such as office construction and maintenance aren't in high demand. For contractors working to secure new projects, and keep current ones on track, access to correct information is critical, and with market prices changing all the time this is an increasingly challenging aspect of their job. By turning to 1build's gold standard for construction cost data, Contractor+ gives users the ability to increase efficiency, cut costs, and bid more confidently, all within a single platform.

"The industry is thriving, but residential and commercial contractors alike must still overcome incredible hurdles to get their projects across the finish line," said Contractor+ CEO Justin Smith. "We're excited to integrate 1build's live data into our platform for no additional cost to our users, as this will create a smoother, faster, and more accurate estimation process for contractors in every discipline."

For more information on Contractor Plus' newest feature please visit: https://contractorplus.app/integrations/1build/. For information on 1build and its construction cost dataset please visit: https://www.1build.com/.

About 1build

1build is the de facto standard for construction data, offering the only API for live costs of construction materials, labor, and equipment costs for every county in the United States. Leveraging a unique team of software engineers and data scientists alongside construction industry veterans, 1build's proprietary API offers instant access to over 68 million live data points covering every region in the United States. With 1build, software providers can offer both contractors and homeowners complete peace of mind, bringing pricing accuracy and predictability to an ever-changing market.

About Contractor+

Contractor+ is the ultimate business management solution designed exclusively for residential & commercial contractors. The platform tackles the industry-specific challenges contractors face, providing an all-in-one system for everything including relationship management, job scheduling, estimating, invoicing and payments. Built by experts with deep experience in both technology and construction, Contractor+ aims to simplify your workflow, letting you focus on your craft instead of your admin. With Contractor+, you get more time, reduced stress, and a roadmap to scalability and success.

