Contractor+ App Shakes Up the Industry by Offering FREE AI-Generated Websites for Home Improvement Contractors

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking initiative to support the online presence of home improvement contractors, Contractor Plus, Inc., innovators of the free Contractor+ App, has launched a service providing FREE websites for contractors . This industry-first service aims to empower contractors with high quality, fully responsive, websites designed to dominate local rankings and drive lead generation.

Contractor Websites

Contractor + recognizes that for contractors, establishing a polished web presence often involves the time-consuming process of working with third-party website building services or expensive designers. That's why they're now offering this as an added benefit for users of the Contractor+ App, a free mobile app and customer relationship management (CRM) tool tailored for field service and home improvement contractors.

The process of setting up a contractor website with Contractor Plus takes only a minute and comes with free hosting, a free SSL certificate, and the ability to use a custom domain. In another exciting first, the website content is entirely pre-written by cutting-edge AI, specifically the GPT4 model, and can be edited by the contractors to fit their unique business needs.

"Contractors should have access to quality online resources without the hassle of high costs or complicated setup processes," said Roshan Sethia, CTO of Contractor+, "By offering free websites as an included benefit of using Contractor+ App, we're eliminating barriers to obtaining a quality digital presence and helping our contractors get more customers and grow their business."

With this novel service, Contractor+ underscores its commitment to enabling home improvement contractors to thrive in the digital era. Offering an unprecedented fusion of AI technology and user-centric design, the company's free websites eliminate barriers to online success and firmly establish Contractor Plus as a trailblazer in digital solutions for the home improvement industry.

Justin Smith, CEO of Contractor+, said, "A recent study by Blue Corona found that 39% of home improvement contractors in the United States have no online presence. Of those who do have a website, 61% are subpar or outdated. This means that nearly two-thirds of home improvement contractors are missing out on potential customers who are searching for their services online.

We are on a mission to help home improvement contractors create and maintain an online presence that is professional, informative, and engaging. Every contractor deserves to be found by potential customers, and Contractor Plus is committed to helping them achieve that goal."

For more information on Contractor+ or free contractor websites, please visit: https://contractorplus.app/websites

About Contractor Plus, Inc.

Contractor Plus, Inc. is a tech-forward company focused on providing innovative and cost-effective solutions for home improvement contractors. Their flagship offering, the Contractor+ App, is a comprehensive free mobile app and CRM for field service and home improvement contractors. Through their unique blend of technology and industry experience, they are dedicated to helping contractors succeed in the digital age.

