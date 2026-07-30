Contractor Commerce teams with Mediagistic to help home service companies convert more customers online

Partnership connects digital marketing and ecommerce tools to turn website traffic into booked jobs and sales

LEBANON, Ohio, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contractor Commerce , the ecommerce and online buying platform built for home service contractors, today announced a strategic partnership with Mediagistic , a marketing and advertising agency serving the HVAC and home services industries, to help home service companies create a more connected path from customer acquisition to online conversion.

Contractor Commerce has teamed up with Mediagistic to help home service companies create a more connected path from customer acquisition to online conversion.

As homeowners increasingly research pricing and options online before contacting a contractor, home service companies need more than website traffic. They need a website experience that gives homeowners the information and confidence to take the next step.

Through the partnership, Contractor Commerce will work with Mediagistic to help contractors connect digital marketing efforts with online pricing, AI-guided buying, quote comparison, financing, memberships, deposits, scheduling and ecommerce tools.

"Contractors are investing more in digital marketing, and they need those efforts to produce measurable business results," said Paul Redman, president of Contractor Commerce. "Mediagistic understands how to build strong marketing programs for this industry, making them a natural fit as we help contractors get more value from their online presence."

Contractor Commerce helps contractors turn their websites into revenue-generating sales channels by publishing real pricing, guiding homeowners through the buying journey and converting more traffic into qualified opportunities, booked jobs and online transactions.

Mediagistic is a marketing and advertising agency serving the HVAC, home services and outdoor power equipment industries. The company creates integrated marketing programs for businesses across the HVAC, home services and outdoor power equipment industries. Its services span strategy, media, creative and marketing technology.

"We're really not interested in just being another lead generation company," said Eddie Childs, vice president of growth marketing and strategy at Mediagistic. "We see ourselves as a growth partner. As AI reshapes consumer behavior, ecommerce is becoming one of the next major frontiers for HVAC and home services marketing.

"Contractor Commerce helps contractors put pricing online, make products and services easier to access, and create a clearer path from initial interest to a closed sale. That shared focus on growth is what makes this partnership such a strong fit."

For more information about Contractor Commerce, visit www.contractorcommerce.com .

For more information about Mediagistic, visit www.mediagistic.com .

About Contractor Commerce

Contractor Commerce is the pioneer and industry leader in providing ecommerce services for contractors, offering plug-and-play online stores and AI-powered buying experiences for home service companies so they can grow their sales and serve customers with convenience, transparency, and self-service options. To learn more about Contractor Commerce and its solutions, visit https://www.contractorcommerce.com .

About Mediagistic

Mediagistic is a marketing and advertising agency serving the HVAC, home services, outdoor power equipment, franchise, distributor, OEM, and private equity markets. The company provides local marketing, national marketing, digital marketing, media buying, creative services, reporting, and marketing technology solutions designed to help contractors and channel partners grow.

To learn more, visit https://www.mediagistic.com .

SOURCE Contractor Commerce