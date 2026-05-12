Contractor Commerce named approved digital commerce provider for LG Air Conditioning Technologies

The relationship will help LG Pro Dealers convert online demand into booked installs and recurring revenue

LEBANON, Ohio, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contractor Commerce, a leading e-commerce and online sales platform built specifically for home service contractors, has been named an approved digital commerce provider for LG Air Conditioning Technologies. This relationship gives LG Pro Dealers new tools to capture, qualify and convert homeowner demand directly from their websites.

Contractor Commerce enables LG Pro Dealers to offer guided online buying journeys, instant system estimates, online filter sales and service plan purchases. These capabilities help homeowners self-educate and take action online, which can help result in higher-intent leads, fewer unqualified inquiries and faster sales cycles for dealer teams.

Participating LG Pro Dealers can benefit from direct integration with LG's Dealer Locator. When homeowners search for LG contractors by ZIP code, dealers can display actionable calls-to-action such as "Get an Estimate" and "Buy Filters," sending homeowners directly into a branded buying experience on the contractor's website. LG equipment catalogs, pricing, photos and detailed specifications are also pre-loaded into the Contractor Commerce platform, reducing setup time and supporting the homeowner shopping experience.

"Homeowners increasingly expect transparency and self-service when researching HVAC solutions," said Paul Redman, president of Contractor Commerce. "This gives LG Pro Dealers a practical way to meet those expectations, improve lead quality and close more installs without adding operational burden."

LG Pro Dealers using Contractor Commerce may experience clearer customer intent, reduced qualification effort for sales teams and new recurring revenue streams from filters and service plans.

"This initiative supports LG's continued focus on helping our dealer network modernize the buying experience," said Chris Jung, president of LG Electronics North America. "Our intent is to improve online visibility and drive demand for LG heating and air equipment."

For more information about Contractor Commerce, visit ContractorCommerce.com.

For more information about LG Air Conditioning Technologies, please visit lghvac.com.

About Contractor Commerce

Contractor Commerce is the pioneer and industry leader in providing e-commerce services for contractors, offering plug-and-play online stores for home service companies so they can grow their sales and serve customers with convenience and transparent pricing. To learn more about Contractor Commerce and its solutions, visit ContractorCommerce.com.

About LG Air Conditioning Technologies

LG Electronics USA's Air Conditioning Technologies business is based in Alpharetta, Ga. LG is a leading player in the global air conditioning market, manufacturing both commercial and residential air conditioners and building management solutions. From consumer and individual units to industrial and specialized air conditioning systems, LG provides a wide range of products for heating, ventilating, air conditioning, water heating, and building controls. Eleven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year, LG Electronics USA (based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.), is a North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a multi-billion global technology and manufacturing company. For more information, please visit lghvac.com.

SOURCE Contractor Commerce