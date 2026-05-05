Contractor Commerce, Ferguson form strategic alliance to modernize buying experience for contractors

Alliance enables contractors to turn websites into revenue-generating, AI-discoverable sales channels

LEBANON, Ohio, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contractor Commerce, a leading e-commerce and online sales platform built specifically for home service contractors, has announced a new strategic alliance with Ferguson, a trusted supplier of high-quality materials for the contracting industry. The collaboration is designed to support Ferguson's contractor customers in modernizing how they sell services and how they're found online, enabling contractors to meet the expectations of today's homeowners while unlocking new revenue opportunities.

Contractor Commerce has announced a new strategic alliance with Ferguson.

Through this relationship, contractors can offer modern, self-service buying experiences directly on their websites, allowing customers to get quotes, book services, purchase equipment and enroll in memberships at any time. These capabilities help turn website traffic into booked jobs and recurring revenue, without adding operational complexity.

By enabling contractors to sell directly from their websites, Contractor Commerce's platform makes it possible for contractors to maintain control over pricing, product offerings and customer relationships.

"For contactors, a website should be more than just an online placeholder; it's an asset that should be generating real revenue," said Paul Redman, president of Contractor Commerce. "Our strategic collaboration with Ferguson provides contractors a new avenue to drive sales and profitability online, all while providing the end customer with a smoother experience."

Contractor Commerce also makes contractor websites more discoverable with AI-powered search optimization, as homeowners increasingly turning AI-driven tools to find and evaluate service providers. Visibility within these platforms is becoming essential to strengthening contractors' competitive position in the buying journey.

"Contractor success is at the center of everything we do, and success today means continuing to anticipate and meet changing consumer expectations," said Scott Hager, vice president of HVAC at Ferguson. "That's why it's critical that contractors have access to tools that are both powerful and practical. Contractor Commerce supports that evolution with capabilities designed for real-world application."

For more information about Contractor Commerce, visit ContractorCommerce.com.

About Contractor Commerce

Contractor Commerce is the pioneer and industry leader in providing e-commerce services for contractors, offering plug-and-play online stores for home service companies so they can grow their sales and serve customers with convenience and transparent pricing. To learn more about Contractor Commerce and its innovative solutions, visit ContractorCommerce.com.

About Ferguson

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) is the largest value-added distributor serving the specialized professional in our $340B residential and non-residential North American construction market. We help make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable by providing expertise and a wide range of products and services from plumbing, HVAC, appliances, and lighting to PVF, water and wastewater solutions, and more. Headquartered in Newport News, Va., Ferguson has sales of $29.6 billion (FY'24) and approximately 35,000 associates in nearly 1,800 locations. For more information, please visit corporate.ferguson.com.

SOURCE Contractor Commerce