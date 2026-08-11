Contractor Commerce Welcomes EDEN Customers to Its Ecommerce Platform

Transition expands online quoting into a more complete ecommerce experience

LEBANON, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contractor Commerce , the ecommerce and online buying platform built for home service contractors, announced today that EDEN customers will transition to its platform as the latter winds down operations. The move significantly expands Contractor Commerce's customer base and gives EDEN customers access to its AI-guided ecommerce capabilities, backed by hands-on support throughout the transition.

EDEN provides residential HVAC contractors with online quoting technology that helps homeowners explore system recommendations, pricing, rebates and incentives before an in-home visit.

"We wanted our customers to have a strong next chapter for the digital experience they've worked to create," said Ben Phillips, founder and CEO of EDEN. "Contractor Commerce understands the trades, the contractor-homeowner relationship and where online buying is headed. We believe our customers are in good hands."

On Contractor Commerce, EDEN customers will be able to extend the online experience beyond quoting, with capabilities spanning AI-guided product recommendations, estimates, scheduling, deposits, memberships and online purchases.

"Homeowners increasingly expect more visibility, more convenience and more control throughout the buying process," said Paul Redman, president of Contractor Commerce. "The contractors that can deliver that experience will be better positioned to earn trust and convert demand. Our focus is giving them the technology to do that while keeping the contractor at the center of the customer relationship."

For more information about Contractor Commerce, visit www.contractorcommerce.com .

About Contractor Commerce

Contractor Commerce is the pioneer and industry leader in providing ecommerce services for contractors, offering plug-and-play online stores and AI-powered buying experiences for home service companies so they can grow their sales and serve customers with convenience, transparency, and self-service options. To learn more about Contractor Commerce and its solutions, visit https://www.contractorcommerce.com .

SOURCE Contractor Commerce