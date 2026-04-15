Contractor Forced to Pay $200,000 in Back Pay For Violating St. Louis County Prevailing Wage Law

The Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council helped in the investigation of this case

ST. LOUIS, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A contractor working on the Creve Coeur Park Soccer Complex restoration project has been forced to pay an estimated $200,000 in back pay after a St. Louis County prevailing wage investigation found workers had been denied wages they were legally owed. The case stems from work performed by Cardinal Turf at the public soccer complex following tornado damage in 2025.

The Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council helped support the investigation by identifying subcontractors on the project, educating the non-union workforce workers about prevailing wage protections, and documenting how the workers were not being paid at state-mandated wage and benefit rates. Prevailing wage is the legally required hourly pay and benefits rate that contractors must provide workers on public construction projects to match local wage standards for that type of work.

"This is exactly why prevailing wage enforcement matters," said Kevin McLaughlin, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council. "These workers did the job, and they deserved every dollar they earned. When contractors cut corners on wages, they hurt working families, undercut honest contractors, and cheat taxpayers. We're proud of the work our staff did to help expose what was happening and proud to stand with the workers who spoke up."

The investigation began after concerns were raised about wage underpayment and possible misclassification on the Creve Coeur project. In May 2025, MACRC representatives conducted site outreach and spoke with workers from subcontractors on the job, some of whom reported being paid as little as $15 per hour. Over time, workers provided payroll records, direct deposit documentation, and other evidence that helped support the case.

"This case shows that when workers come forward and agencies follow the facts, we can hold violators accountable and recover the wages workers were rightfully owed," said Janson Thomas, Prevailing Wage Enforcement Coordinator for St. Louis County. "Thank you to the workers for speaking up."

About Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council

The Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council represents more than 57,000 working men and women across Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska. The Mid-America Council provides the construction and maintenance industries with productive, competitive and certified professionals, encompassing a wide variety of crafts and skills.

SOURCE Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council