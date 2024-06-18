Contractor in Charge and SF&P Advisors announce strategic partnership

With industry-leading expertise and experience, trusted providers empower contractors to maximize efficiency, financial performance and valuation

TAMPA, Fla., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Contractor in Charge, the top provider of start-to-finish 24-7 customer engagement, appointment booking, full-service bookkeeping and controller services for home service contractors, announces a strategic partnership with SF&P Advisors, the leader in residential and commercial mechanical, HVAC and plumbing mergers and acquisitions. With the partnership, SF&P Advisors' clients can leverage Contractor in Charge's expertise and proven solutions in addition to SF&P's valuation, accounting, research and financial analysis services.

"We have worked with Contractor in Charge on several transactions that we have closed," said Fred Silberstein, CEO and president of SF&P Advisors. "We have found they do an excellent job of not only preparing financial statements in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) but giving contractors additional tools to help them grow and scale their business."

Contractor in Charge empowers SF&P Advisors' clients to clarify and strengthen their financials and establish strategies to increase efficiencies and grow top-line revenue. Contractor in Charge also provides SF&P clients with unique customer engagement services and clear insights into business performance.

"We're proud to work with a trusted partner like SF&P Advisors to help contractors maximize the valuation of their business and get the highest rewards for their hard work," said Lynn Wise, CEO of Contractor in Charge. "Our comprehensive custom services are designed to give professional plumbing, electrical, and HVAC contractors the tools they need to thrive and grow. One way we can do that is to connect them with SF&P, a company with a proven track record of helping contractors reap the benefits of their success."

With trained industry-experienced employees and integration with a full range of cutting-edge technology platforms, Contractor in Charge allows business owners to cut costs while maintaining the same quality of service. Contractor in Charge offers live phone answering, custom greetings, call screening, dispatch, monthly P&Ls, budgets, cash flows and planning, service agreement maintenance, outbound appointment setting and more.

For more information, visit https://contractorincharge.com/.

For more than 21 years, SF&P Advisors has served as a trusted partner to residential and commercial HVAC, plumbing and electrical contractors and other enterprises, with 403 closed transactions and $3.3 billion in closed transaction revenue. Visit https://sfpadvisors.com/ for more information.

About Contractor in Charge

Contractor in Charge was established in 2016 to provide comprehensive office service for home service contractors, including live, 24-7 industry-trained customer engagement and call booking, monthly P&Ls and budgets, cash flow and planning, outbound appointment setting, administrative office tasks, dispatch, custom greeting, call screening and more. For more information, visit https://contractorincharge.com/.

