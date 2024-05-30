Contractor Launch and Training Events - New Pennsylvania State Supported 10-Year No Contractor Fee Financing for HVAC & Energy Efficiency Upgrades for Homeowners

The KEEP Home Energy Loan (Keystone Energy Efficiency Program) provides affordable financing for home energy upgrades installed by qualified contractors

ALLENTOWN, Pa., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Energy Improvement Fund (NEIF) is pleased to announce a series of statewide KEEP Home Energy Loan contractor financing training events, hosted in coordination with the Pennsylvania Energy Development Authority (PEDA).

KEEP Home Energy Loan

The KEEP Home Energy Loan offers ten-year, no contractor fee, affordable financing to assist homeowners who are interested or actively seeking to upgrade their energy efficiency and reduce energy costs. Single-family homes and owner-occupied multi-unit residential buildings up to four units are eligible to participate in the KEEP Home Energy Loan. Eligible projects include upgrades for heating, cooling, water heating, EV charging, smart home energy management systems, insulation, and certain energy-related improvements to home envelope. Work must be performed by National Energy Improvement Fund-approved contractors. The KEEP Home Energy Loan is the first product initiated through PEDA's Energy Accelerator Program, the collective name for the various energy financing programs offered by PEDA.

Interested contractors are invited to join the NEIF team for a program and sales training breakfast presentation. Registration is required. Register here.

Greater Philadelphia — Tuesday, June 4 at Hilton Garden Inn Newtown Square Radnor

Lehigh Valley — Wednesday, June 5 at Brookside Country Club

Central PA — Tuesday, June 11 at Hilton Garden Inn Hershey

Western PA — Wednesday, June 12 Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh/Cranberry

MEDIA CONTACT: Peter Krajsa, NEIF [email protected] 610-737-4977

SOURCE National Energy Improvement Fund (NEIF)