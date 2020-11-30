Contractor+ Launches Innovative App And Offers Free Leads For U.S. Contractors Impacted By Covid-19

The innovative mobile application offers accurate and itemized estimates, which can be broken down in numerous ways, and flexible invoicing and payments that can be automated or sent manually. Contractor+ also features supply pricing data, which includes over 1 million supply prices from the ten leading U.S. retailers including Home Depot, Lowe's, Menards, Ace Hardware, Sherwin-Williams, Fastenal, Grainger and others! This ensures users are accurately estimating supply costs, and significantly streamlines the estimating process.

The diverse range of features offered by Contractor+ provides a significant advantage over competitors, most of whom only offer limited estimating and invoicing features, with no real innovation in other areas or additional features. Contractor+ was created out of the realization that the market is saturated with these basic estimating and invoicing applications, and aims to deliver a toolset that actually makes sense to handyman companies and their clients. Compared to three industry-leading competitors, Contractor+ boasts an expansive list of nearly 20 features where each of those competitors fall short.

The company decided to kick off their launch by offering free business listings and leads for U.S. contractors, as a way of helping local businesses continue to thrive, or at least stay afloat in the devastating economic wake of Covid-19. In addition to free leads, the app itself is completely free to use for life. This means local contractors can improve productivity and deliver impressive reports to their clients without ever paying a dime. Additionally, handyman / contractor businesses severely impacted by Covid-19 are invited to apply for a FREE PRO account (for 1 months) at their website www.contractorplus.app

CEO Justin Smith had this to say about the Contractor+ launch: "Our mission is to continually evolve our tech to adapt to the needs of handyman companies and their clients, and with Contractor+, we've done that. Contractor+ actually conforms to the workflow of field service contractors, helping streamline these processes, which saves you time and increases productivity. We are determined to become a serious competitor in the field services industry. Our tech is solid and our pricing is economical. We're here to stay." He continued, "Oh, and we're giving away free leads… Who says no to free leads?!"

The free directory of U.S. based contractors can be found at www.contractorplusclub.com

The Android app is available at: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=contractorplus.app

The iOS app is available at: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/contractor-plus/id1526947450

Contractor+ is a free mobile solution for handyman contractors. Estimates, Invoices, Payments, Supplies, Post-Inspections, Time Clock, Mileage Log, Tool Library and LEADS.

