Contractor Plus Releases V2 Featuring Estimatic AI for Minutes-Fast Estimating

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Contractor Plus has launched their long-awaited V2—four years after entering the field service management (FSM) software scene. But with this release, they're giving big players like Jobber, Housecall Pro, and ServiceTitan a run for their money.

Contractor+ V2 operating system for contractors. Now including Estimatic AI, for instant, itemized estimates and quotes for over 50+ trades including roofing, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, painting, drywall and remodeling. Estimatic AI - AI estimates & quotes for contractors

After launching their V1 product, founder Justin Smith—a former contractor himself—observed big gaps in the market. Despite no shortage of apps available service & trades contractors, they all seemed to have the same issue—independent modules that didn't easily talk to one another within the software. It didn't take long for Smith to start planning version two of Contractor+, and it's a major disruptor of the status quo.

"The big players have had it easy with no one to challenge them," says Smith. "They paywall business-critical features behind expensive prices, and don't truly tell customers upfront about all the little add-ons they need like Docusign subscriptions. We're putting a stop to it… and hope they're ready."

Contractor+ prides themselves in presenting V2 as the first true Operating System for build and service contractors.

"V2 is not another collection of solutions that live under one roof. Every solution syncs together. For example, a change order is immediately sent to the customer for eSign. Once it's signed, it automatically populates on the invoice and updates the rest of the system."

One of the most exciting things about the next version of Contractor+ is Estimatic AI—which Smith says is going to change the trades forever.

"We're all in on AI that's actually helpful to contractors, and Estimatic is a game changer. It takes the estimating process from hours or even days to just minutes."

Estimatic AI is simple. A contractor types out a prompt, which can be simple or detailed. They can upload site photos, blueprints, or competitor bids. Estimatic pulls in live material pricing, along with real-time local labor rates. In minutes, a ready-to-send estimate is generated, add the finishing touches, and it's ready to send.

The best part is, Estimatic AI is unlimited on their team plan.

Some other new features in Contractor+ V2:

Living property & job timelines: Every note, photo, call, message, and document logs itself to the right place.

Voice & SMS: Built-in phone and texting means no separate apps and everything is right where customer information lives.

Deal Tracker: Drag and drop every lead through a kanban opportunity board. Track dollar value & follow-ups.

Property Profiles: Just like customer profiles, Contractor+ has property profiles where you can see every detail specific to that property.

All-Inclusive Plans: Choose the freemium, individual, or team plan. There's no complicated upgrades or gatekeeping features with higher prices.

Contractor+'s Operating System is connecting field and office in a way never possible before. They plan on continuing to innovate and give contractors the tools they need to run business more efficiently and profitably.

Contractor+ V2 is available on web, iOS, and Android. Teams can start free and add users as they grow, with straightforward per-user pricing.

