Contractor Training Center Expands into Massachusetts, Supporting Workforce Development Through Electrical Licensing Education

New program provides electricians with a structured pathway to licensure, career advancement, and greater earning potential

RICHMOND, Va., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contractor Training Center (CTC) is expanding into Massachusetts for the first time, bringing its industry-leading contractor education and exam prep programs to support workforce development and create new opportunities for skilled trades professionals across the state.

On June 1, it announced the launch of its Massachusetts Electrical Exam Prep program, a comprehensive set of courses and study tools designed to help electricians pass the state's two-part Journeyman and Master Electrician exams and advance their careers.

The Massachusetts launch represents an important step in Contractor Training Center's continued growth and commitment to supporting skilled trades professionals through education and licensing preparation.

"Massachusetts candidates face rigorous, code-focused exams that can stall careers if you're not prepared," said Patrick Hayes, General Manager at Contractor Training Center, a Colibri Group Company. "We built this program to make the exam manageable—pairing Massachusetts-specific instruction with expert support, practice tools, and an Access-Until-You-Pass Guarantee so students can move confidently toward licensure."

Why this course matters for Massachusetts electricians

Built for Massachusetts: Aligns to the Massachusetts Electrical Code (527 CMR 12.00) with state amendments based on NFPA 70 (NEC) 2023 and NFPA 72 (2022), ensuring future license holders train directly to the standards enforced on job sites statewide.

Aligns to the Massachusetts Electrical Code (527 CMR 12.00) with state amendments based on NFPA 70 (NEC) 2023 and NFPA 72 (2022), ensuring future license holders train directly to the standards enforced on job sites statewide. Aligned with the exact exam format : Covers both parts for each license (Journeyman Part I + Part II Applied; Master Part I + Part II Business & Law), including open-book rules and test-day strategies so candidates walk in prepared for the real exam.

: Covers both parts for each license (Journeyman Part I + Part II Applied; Master Part I + Part II Business & Law), including open-book rules and test-day strategies so candidates walk in prepared for the real exam. Flexible learning: Features 24/7 on-demand lessons, downloadable study guides, and a practice exam simulator, supporting working electricians who need high-quality preparation without disrupting their schedules.

Features 24/7 on-demand lessons, downloadable study guides, and a practice exam simulator, supporting working electricians who need high-quality preparation without disrupting their schedules. Access-Until-You-Pass Guarantee: One year of course access included, extended at no additional cost until the exam is passed, helping learners focus on studying—not stressing about deadlines.

What sets this program apart

Massachusetts-specific curriculum: Not a one-size-fits-all NEC overview; this course targets Massachusetts amendments, code navigation at speed, and exam-style problem solving.

Not a one-size-fits-all NEC overview; this course targets Massachusetts amendments, code navigation at speed, and exam-style problem solving. Tabbed and highlighted references: Professionally tabbed and highlighted code books allowed into the exam to speed up code lookups.

Professionally tabbed and highlighted code books allowed into the exam to speed up code lookups. Real support from real instructors: Access to instructor office hours (select packages) and unlimited student advisor support helps keep students on track.

Access to instructor office hours (select packages) and unlimited student advisor support helps keep students on track. Full-service option: Includes license application processing to streamline paperwork and reduce delays.

Includes license application processing to streamline paperwork and reduce delays. Straightforward packages and financing: Two tiers—Online and Full-Service—with payment plan options available (minimums apply).

Why Contractor Training Center

More than 30 years of experience helping skilled trades professionals prepare for licensing exams and advance their careers.

helping skilled trades professionals prepare for licensing exams and advance their careers. Trusted by more than 60,000 contractors and professionals nationwide across electrical, HVAC, plumbing, construction, and other skilled trades.

and professionals nationwide across electrical, HVAC, plumbing, construction, and other skilled trades. Backed by Colibri Group, which serves more than 3 million professionals annually through industry-leading professional education programs.

When candidates are ready to expand their career and move into more responsibility and higher earnings potential—whether it's as a Journeyman taking on more complex work or as a Master pulling permits and leading teams—this Massachusetts-specific prep gives applicants the structure, tools, and support they need to pass with confidence.

Course enrollment starts now for both Journeyman and Master Electrician candidates, with prices starting at $999.97.

Learn more about Contractor Training Center's Massachusetts electrician courses now.

About Contractor Training Center:

Based in Richmond, VA, Contractor Training Center is a premier provider of training and education solutions for contractors in various fields such as construction, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and more.

With more than 30 years of experience in the industry, Contractor Training Center has helped thousands of contractors achieve their professional goals through comprehensive and specialized training programs. Learn more at ContractorTrainingCenter.com.

Contractor Training Center is part of Colibri Group, which is building the future of professional education by empowering professionals to achieve more, adapt, and thrive in their careers. In the age of AI, Colibri helps more than 3 million professionals annually across essential industries, including real estate, construction, and financial services, build the knowledge and skills needed to adjust to change and advance their careers. Visit ColibriGroup.com for more information.

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lauren Buckley

[email protected]

SOURCE Contractor Training Center