Contractors Score Big at Charity Basketball Tournament: Community and Competition Combine for a Cause

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Industrial Electric (SIE) proudly hosted its 2nd Annual Charity Basketball Tournament, a spirited event that doubled last year's donations through just a few hours of engaging competition. This successful event was the culmination of months of meticulous planning and coordination.

This year's tournament saw returning participants from Alpha Structural and newcomers from Enterprise Fleet Management, who not only competed fiercely but also emerged as the winners of the tournament. Their victory has directed this year's charitable contributions to the Los Angeles Children's Hospital, specifically benefiting the Cancer and Blood Disease Institute.

The one-day event drew in numerous spectators and supporters, contributing to a lively atmosphere and a true test of endurance and team spirit among the participants. It's clear from the increased turnout and donations that this event is becoming a Los Angeles staple for community involvement and charity.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to Alpha Structural for their continued support and participation. Their dedication to the community and this event does not go unnoticed. Special recognition is also due to Enterprise Fleet Management, whose team not only won the tournament but showcased great sportsmanship and commitment throughout the event. Additionally, we are immensely grateful to Huntington Middle School for allowing us to use their beautiful gymnasium for the event, providing a perfect setting for a day of community and competition.

The funds raised will directly assist the Los Angeles Children's Hospital in their ongoing efforts to provide top-notch medical care to children facing cancer and other serious diseases. We are honored to support such a noble cause through our annual charity basketball event.

As excitement builds, we're already receiving requests from new teams eager to join the 2025 charity basketball event. If you're interested in participating or want to learn more about next year's event, please contact Southwest PR Manager to receive more details.

Event Links:

Donate to the Los Angeles Children's Hospital: LA Children's Hospital Donation

Learn more about Southwest Industrial Electric: Southwest Industrial Electric

Discover Alpha Structural's services: Alpha Structural

Visit Enterprise Fleet Management: Enterprise Fleet Management

We look forward to next year's tournament and the continued support from our wonderful community, players, and sponsors. Here's to another year of making a difference!

Contact:

Cristiano Sanchez

PR Manager

747-441-0602

[email protected]

SOURCE Southwest Industrial Electric