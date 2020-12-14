Contractors Steel Acquires Borrmann Metal Center

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest-based Contractors Steel, a portfolio company of UPG Enterprises LLC has acquired Los Angeles-based Borrmann Metal Center, a leading light structural and specialty metal service center. The acquisition expands Contractors Steel's footprint in the Southwestern United States and Mexico and increases its breadth of product offerings in previously untapped markets, including aerospace.

Founded in 1919, by George and Jane Borrmann, Borrmann Metal Center helped pioneer metal warehousing, sales, and distribution on the west coast. Over the years, Borrmann has grown into a leader in the market with two locations with over 200,000 square feet of warehouse space and 15 trucks that deliver a wide selection of metals.

"The acquisition of Borrmann represents a significant milestone for Contractors Steel and UPG," said Steve Letnich, Chief Operating Officer of Contractors Steel. "Not only does Borrmann expand our footprint into the west coast and southwest markets, but also serves as a perfect complement to our existing Phoenix facility­­—creating a singular network of inventory, value added processing and logistics. Together with Borrmann, Contractors Steel will now offer a wider range of heavy structural and metal products to better serve customers in the greater Los Angeles, San Diego, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and surrounding markets. Our entire UPG and Contractors Steel family looks forward to working with our new teammates to profitably grow our southwestern business."

"We are very pleased that this combination will enable us to provide our customers an expanded array of product, particularly in structural area, while maintaining the high level of service that has been Borrmann's trademark for our 100 year history," stated Borrmann co-Presidents Robert Wedeen and Rob Persson. "Borrmann will bring highly complementary products to Contractors Steel in the Southwestern US market. The culture and values of our organizations are very consistent, and we see strong opportunities to continue to expand our business."

"You're doing things the right way if you have been in business over 100 years," said Paul Douglass, Co-Founder of UPG Enterprises LLC. "The family values that make up the backbone of Borrmann are a perfect fit for our partnership-based model at UPG. Welcome to our growing team!"

About Borrmann Metal Center, a Contractors Steel Company

Borrmann Metal Center is a leading distributor of specialty metals on the west coast and the southwest. Since 1919, Borrmann remains committed to quality service and materials out of two locations. To learn more visit www.borrmannmetals.com

About Contractors Steel Company, powered by UPG

Contractors Steel Company is a leading steel service center, servicing steel users throughout the Midwest and Canada from its four current locations, as well as its newest – Surprise AZ. Contractors Steel was acquired by UPG Enterprises LLC – then Union Partners I LLC – in May 2018. To learn more visit www.contractorssteel.com

About UPG Enterprises LLC

UPG Enterprises LLC is an operator of a diverse set of industrial companies focused on metals, manufacturing, distribution, and logistics. With 25 locations throughout North America, its operations continue to grow with the intention of building a business based on culture, respect, and growth. To learn more, visit www.upgllc.com.

