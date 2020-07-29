ContractRoom Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Flawless Attestation

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contract Room, Inc., maker of the world's smartest Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) platform, today announced it has successfully completed an audit established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to certify its SOC 2 Type 1 compliance for its CLM software application.

AICPA

ContractRoom's SOC 2 Type 1 audit verifies that an independent accounting firm reviewed and tested the company's internal controls and confirmed that they meet the AICPA's rigorous requirements for security, availability, processing integrity, and confidentiality.

ContractRoom's cloud-based contract lifecycle management solution met the AICPA standard with zero exceptions, the highest security standard set by the organization. It demonstrates ContractRoom is properly protecting client data within our datacenter and information systems.

"This accreditation shows that ContractRoom upholds the highest standards in security for the processes, people and technology powering our services," said Emil Stefanutti, CEO, ContractRoom. "The critical sensitivity of data contained within the ContractRoom solution requires best-in-class security – our customers depend on it."

ContractRoom's Head of Engineering, Cesar Soto, was equally enthusiastic about the achievement in saying "I'm excited about the SOC 2 attestation because it emphasizes how seriously we focus on security, scalability and data integrity. Our customers and their counterparts that are involved in contract negotiations on the application can have the utmost confidence that private information and contracts in particular, will remain safe and secure with ContractRoom."

About ContractRoom

ContractRoom (www.contractroom.com) is the world's smartest Contract Lifecycle Management platform. Companies use ContractRoom to close agreements 10x faster, with complete control and deep insight for the greatest financial impact. ContractRoom has transformed the contracting operations for over 100 companies including Fortune 500 clients, with over 75,000 users, more than 500,000 contracts, and millions of data points under management.

Media Contact:

Peter Thomson

E: [email protected]

T: 800-950-9101, ext. 501

Additional Resources:

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on LinkedIn

Related Links:

http://www.contractroom.com

SOURCE ContractRoom