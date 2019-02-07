ContractWorks Tops G2 Crowd List for Contract Management Software

With an average satisfaction score of 94% (based on three categories), ContractWorks continues to excel, earning far above the industry average of 83%. ContractWorks user satisfaction ratings included 95% for Ease of Use, 92% for Meets Requirements, and 96% for Ease of Doing Business. The top industries represented in the G2 survey included hospital and health care, medical devices, consumer goods, and computer software.

"We pride ourselves on listening to our customers and always making sure our innovative spirit aligns with their needs and wants," said Will Reynolds, CEO at ContractWorks. "It's inspiring to see how much our clients value our hard work and customer-focused product development."

ContractWorks continues to be a leader in fast, simple, and affordable contract management software. By offering a scalable and ever-evolving solution, ContractWorks provides agile and efficient contract management software that lets business get up and running quickly and easily.

