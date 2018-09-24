ContraPest® Market Reach Expanded With the Removal of "Restricted Use Only" From the Label

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary technologies for managing rat populations through fertility control, today announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved the removal of "Restricted Use Only" from the label of ContraPest®, a rat fertility control bait.

"Our planned market evolution of ContraPest involved the initial deployment of the product by applicators licensed for Restricted Use products. After 2 years of selling effort and early deployment the 'voice of our customer' became that an RUP label was cumbersome and inexplicable due to its safety profile. Approximately 30-50% of PMPs initially approached would not use Restricted Use Pesticides as a matter of policy and/or practice. We intend to improve our market potential immediately via this label improvement," said Dr. Loretta P. Mayer, SenesTech's CEO and co-Founder.

A Restricted Use Pesticide (RUP), requires the need for applicator expertise to deploy and service the product. As a result, a pest management professional (PMP), in many states, must be specially licensed for Restricted Use Pesticides, and is subject to additional regulations.

Dr. Mayer continued, "As one national PMP explicitly stated, 'We would immediately deploy ContraPest if it were not a Restricted Use Product.' Furthermore, this will now allow us to serve additional markets and larger corporate and national accounts that are asking for a less restricted use product."

The ContraPest label will now include a statement, "Intended for Professional Use Only," reflecting SenesTech's belief that ContraPest is best used as part of integrated pest management.

With this EPA approval, the Company now intends to seek state approvals of the new label.

About ContraPest

ContraPest® is an innovative technology that targets the reproductive capabilities of Norway and roof rats. As a highly palatable liquid, the formulation promotes sustained consumption, helping to reduce fertility in both male and female rats, bringing populations down and keeping them down. Our delivery system is designed to minimize handler exposure, and ContraPest is dispensed inside tamper resistant bait stations, minimizing the risks to non-target species.

As a versatile tool, ContraPest can be used within Integrated Pest Management (IPM) programs to help reduce reproduction and magnify the success of IPM protocols or as a standalone, non-lethal solution for customers that are looking to reduce or eliminate the use of lethal methodologies.

Please read and follow all label instructions. Target species: Norway and roof rats.

About SenesTech

SenesTech has developed and is in the process of commercializing a proprietary technology for managing animal pest populations, primarily rat populations, through fertility control. For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" involve estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties and describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies. Forward looking statements are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "believe," "plan," "will" or "should," "continue," "expect," "anticipates," "eventually," "projected" or other comparable terminology. Such forward looking statements include, but are not limited to: our expectations regarding our utilization of operating cash, our expectations regarding operating results, and our expectations related to our product messaging and distribution relationships. You should not unduly rely on forward looking statements because such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Investor: Robert Blum, Joe Dorame, Joe Diaz, Lytham Partners, LLC, 602-889-9700, senestech@lythampartners.com

Company: Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, SenesTech, Inc., 928-779-4143

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.

