Contrario Launches After Reaching $6M Annualized Revenue and Paying $1M+ to Recruiters in Under Six Months

Built by Stanford dropouts, the platform powers expert recruiters with AI agents to accelerate hiring, augmenting traditional recruiter workflows

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrario, an AI-native recruiting platform built for high-growth companies, today announced its official launch. The platform helps companies at every stage hire faster by combining expert recruiters with AI agents that take on the operational work. In under six months, the company has reached $6M in annualized revenue and paid out over $1M to recruiters.

Contrario Founders

As hiring becomes increasingly competitive and noisy in an AI era, companies are struggling to identify high-quality candidates and move quickly enough to secure top talent. Traditional SaaS and AI recruiting tools have not kept pace, leaving teams buried in candidate profiles without truly intelligent, automated hiring systems. Contrario augments traditional recruiter workflows with AI agents that take on the manual work so companies can reach a far wider pool of qualified talent.

Contrario is quickly gaining traction with 200+ of the fastest growing companies, including Slash, Wispr Flow, and Listen Labs. The team closed their seed funding at $2.3M, led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from Inventum Ventures, Goodwater Capital, and notable angel investors including David Chen, Ex-Algorithmic Trader, Hudson River Trading; Abhijeet Dwivedi, Special Projects, OpenAI; Hank Couture, VP, DoorDash; and Jerry Cain, CS Professor, Stanford.

From Stanford to $6M Run Rate

Contrario was founded by Arya Marwaha and Aditya Sood. Before building Contrario, Marwaha bootstrapped another startup to six-figure ARR, worked at BCG and led research at Stanford HCI, while Sood conducted NLP research at NASA and published through Stanford AI Lab and Anthropic. The two met in their freshman dorm at Stanford University before dropping out of their master's programs to build Contrario full time.

In the early days of Contrario, Marwaha and Sood became recruiters themselves, where they saw firsthand how broken hiring is inside every company from early-stage startups to Fortune 50s. They ran searches on WhatsApp threads, emailed PDFs, and spreadsheets and although they loved talking to candidates, dreaded the hours of busy work that came with it. From this, Contrario was born with a mission: help recruiters focus on what they do best, connecting with people, while agents handle the rest.

"Hiring isn't about seeing more candidates, it's about finding the right ones," said Marwaha, Co-founder and CEO of Contrario. "The problem is most teams are buried in admin work instead of evaluating talent. We built Contrario to help both companies and recruiters surface high-quality talent and take the rest off their plate."

Top leaders have long treated recruiting as a competitive advantage, with figures like Elon Musk, Steve Jobs, and Jeff Bezos personally involved in thousands of interviews. Today, founders and executives still spend 30-50% of their time on recruiting, much of it on repetitive workflows like sourcing candidates, reviewing resumes, and scheduling interviews rather than making high-leverage decisions.

"Founders should be spending their time pitching the company, evaluating talent, and closing great hires," Marwaha added. "Not managing the process around it."

A New Model for Hiring

While recruiting is critical, the process remains manual, fragmented, and inefficient. Contrario changes that model by combining expert recruiter networks powered by agent-based AI workflows and a continuously improving data layer. Contrario integrates directly into a company's Slack and ATS, automating tasks like coordination, scheduling, and follow-ups so teams can move faster without adding new tools to their hiring stack.

What separates Contrario from traditional agencies and AI hiring tools is the hybrid model behind the platform. Agencies offer human recruiters with no software leverage; SaaS tools offer software with no human judgment. Contrario combines both: a network of hundreds of expert recruiters working alongside vertical AI agents built for hiring. With every search, the agents take on more of the repetitive work so recruiters can spend time on what matters most: finding candidates and closing them.

This approach is driving measurable results. Companies on Contrario receive high-quality candidates 3x faster than traditional agencies and platforms, with their pipelines filling in days instead of weeks. With an 80% first round interview rate, 4 out of 5 submitted candidates meet the company's hiring bar.

At the same time, the platform is creating meaningful economic opportunity for recruiters. Top recruiters earn over $100k per month, and more than $1M has already been paid out through the platform, reinforcing a platform built around speed, quality, and aligned incentives.

"We are seeing a clear shift," said Marwaha. "Companies want speed and efficiency. Recruiters want responsiveness and real opportunity. We built Contrario to deliver both."

Founders and hiring leaders looking to spend less time on logistics and more time hiring the right people can learn more at www.contrario.ai.

About Contrario

Contrario is an AI recruiting platform powered by expert recruiters. The result: companies hire faster, candidates hear back sooner, and recruiters spend their time on the work that actually matters. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

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SOURCE Contrario