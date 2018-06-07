Contrary to Hype, New BLS Report Shows Essentially No Increase in Alternative Work During the Past Two Decades

Taken at face value, the results indicate that the role of non-traditional work arrangements in the US economy has remained largely unchanged during the past 20 years, even as excitement and media coverage of the growth of the "gig economy" has increased.

This does not mean that technological changes which occurred during this period had no meaningful impact on the labor market. Previous Census Bureau data does show a marked recent increase in self-employment in select industries, such as transportation. However, the ability of employers to increase their use of "gig economy" arrangements has been slowed by the process of adapting new technologies like online labor market platforms to business. In addition, current labor market regulations act as an additional obstacle by not clearly delineating boundaries between employees and independent workers, or providing for new categories which may offer workers a better combination of employment flexibility and access to health and savings benefits packages. In the future, companies and regulators may adopt practices to allow for faster growth in non-traditional working arrangements.

The Conference Board looks forward to studying these new BLS data to describe for members and the public how the distribution of non-traditional work arrangements has changed by occupation, industry, and location during the last 12 years. These data will be a centerpiece of forthcoming research that will incorporate member perspective on the factors influencing their use of non-traditional work arrangements.

ABOUT THE CONFERENCE BOARD

The Conference Board is a global, independent business membership and research association working in the public interest. Our mission is unique: To provide the world's leading organizations with the practical knowledge they need to improve their performance and better serve society. Winner of the Consensus Economics 2016 Forecast Accuracy Award (U.S.), The Conference Board is a non-advocacy, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contrary-to-hype-new-bls-report-shows-essentially-no-increase-in-alternative-work-during-the-past-two-decades-300661867.html

SOURCE The Conference Board

Related Links

http://www.conference-board.org

