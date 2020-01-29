Contrary To Popular Belief, KC Has Been In The Big Game For More Than A Decade

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kansas City Chiefs are bound for Super Bowl LIV, however teams from Kansas City-based architecture, engineering and technology firms have been playing an instrumental role in the game for more than a decade.

From 2007 to 2020, Kansas City-based design firms have boasted more than 30 projects encompassing the design, engineering, technology and event operations of venues that have hosted the annual NFL championship game. This year, two firms have made a big impact at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, including HOK and Populous.

"Kansas City is the world champion of sports design," says Rich Smith, co-chair of KC Global Design, an industry organization that champions the global impact of KC design firms. "From England to Brazil, from New York to even San Francisco's Levi's Stadium, owners from around the world come to KC when they want to design the greatest sports venues."

From technology to telecom, architecture to engineering, fan experience to host-city hospitality, Kansas City firms are everywhere.

In today's sports design and build marketplace, it's not just the KC architecture firms who are making an impact. Kansas City engineering firms are developing new technologies for everything from solar arrays to supply power and Wi-Fi networks that deliver instant connections. KC-based firms also deliver fan experiences that take the game to a new level with interactive experiences, historical exhibits, halls-of-fame, locker rooms and more.

While sports venues were originally designed to simply be a stage for the performance, today these massive venues are complete destinations that drive regional economic growth. To that end, firms in Kansas City have a deeper understanding of what it takes to deliver the most impact and financial benefit from what are billion-dollar investments.

"We are proud that Kansas City is the number one city for sports architecture in the world," says Tim Cowden, president of the KC Area Development Council. "More than 15 NFL teams, including the Dolphins and 49ers, chose to have their stadiums designed in Kansas City. So did more than 200 professional and college sports teams around the world."

