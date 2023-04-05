Contrast Ratio Is Now Part of Siege Media

Siege Media plans to build upon the tool and grow its impact

AUSTIN, Texas, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Siege Media announced today that Contrast Ratio , an independent tool created by Lea Verou , is becoming part of the company. Contrast Ratio has been a top resource for online color contrast ratio calculations since 2012.

Contrast Ratio helps promote usability and accessibility for all web content by ensuring that users can read and utilize websites comfortably. Siege Media plans to build upon the tool and grow its impact in the digital landscape over time, and will continue to use it as a resource for both internal and client-facing content.





"Contrast Ratio is a tool we've used for years to evaluate the readability of our clients' content," said Ross Hudgens, founder and CEO of Siege Media. "We love what Lea built and are excited to further develop the tool to add value to our customers and other users for years to come."

This addition will also assist in Siege's efforts to build similar tools and resources over time and give back to the web developer and content marketing communities.

"I'm so glad that Contrast Ratio will now get the attention it deserves. Despite it having become such a popular tool among developers, I have not had the time to properly work on it for quite a while, as my time is spread across so many different things. After having seen some of their future plans for it, I could not be more certain that the future of this tool is much brighter with them as stewards," said Lea Verou, who created the tool in 2012 after being frustrated by the limitations and poor UX of existing tools.

