Contrast Security Appoints Julie Giannini as Chief Customer Officer

Industry veteran will lead the code security leader's global customer success team through next phase of growth

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the code security platform built for developers and trusted by security, today announced the appointment of Julie Giannini as the company's new Chief Customer Officer (CCO).

"Our focus on product innovation and high customer satisfaction is what has gained the trust of large enterprises, including BMW, Floor & Decor and Snap Finance," said Rick Fitz, CEO at Contrast Security. "Bringing Julie on as our new COO further validates our commitment to simplifying the lives of our customers. This important strategic hire will enable our customers to successfully protect against modernized application security threats, while leading our customer success team through this next growth phase."

Giannini is a veteran in the cybersecurity and SaaS industry. Throughout her career, she has transformed organizations by achieving notable revenue milestones, scaled high-growth SaaS technology companies from startup through IPO and led international expansion opportunities leading to multiple billion-dollar acquisitions. In this role, Giannini will be responsible for accelerating the adoption of the Contrast Secure Code Platform, while driving top- and bottom-line revenue.

"The opportunity I see for Contrast and its customers is what excites me the most," said Giannini. "Seeing customer reviews on Gartner Peer Insights naming Contrast one of the best solutions for security in the market, and 92% saying they'd recommend our product, proves the value our technology delivers to the industry. The team has already built an impressive customer cohort that I look forward to working with."

About Contrast Security

Contrast is a world-leading code security platform company purposely built for developers to get secure code moving swiftly and trusted by security teams to protect business applications. Developers, security and operations teams quickly secure code across the complete Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) with Contrast to protect against today's targeted AppSec attacks.

Founded in 2014 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Contrast was established to replace legacy AppSec solutions that cannot protect modern enterprises. With today's pressures to develop business applications at increasingly rapid paces, the Contrast Secure Code Platform defends and protects against full classes of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs). This allows security teams to avoid spending time focusing on false positives, leaving them more time to remediate true vulnerabilities faster. Contrast's platform solutions for code assessment, testing, protection, serverless, supply chain, APIs and languages help enterprises achieve true DevSecOps transformation and compliance.

Contrast protects against major cybersecurity attacks for its customer base, which represents some of the largest brand-name companies in the world, including BMW, AXA, Zurich, NTT, Sompo Japan and the American Red Cross, as well as numerous other leading global Fortune 500 enterprises. Contrast partners with global organizations such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM, GuidePoint Security, Trace3, Deloitte and Carahsoft, to seamlessly integrate and achieve the highest level of security for customers.

The growing demand for the world's only platform for code security has landed the company on some of the most prestigious lists, including the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List of fastest-growing companies.

Learn more: https://www.contrastsecurity.com/.

