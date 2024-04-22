Contrast Security Appoints Marketing Industry Veteran Shay Mowlem to CMO

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the Runtime Security company and leader in modernized Application Security (AppSec), today announced the appointment of Shay Mowlem as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Mowlem will oversee global marketing functions, including strategic direction for the company's Runtime Security platform that protects web applications and application programming interfaces (APIs) for hundreds of the largest organizations around the world.

"We are thrilled to have Shay lead our marketing efforts as demand for our Runtime Security platform continues to accelerate globally," said Rick Fitz, CEO at Contrast Security. "Shay's breadth and depth of experience in successfully leading major enterprise software companies will help bolster our strategy, and we look forward to leveraging his proven expertise to help lead Contrast's next wave of growth."

Prior to joining Contrast, Mowlem was Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer at NinjaOne. He also held executive marketing and product roles at high-growth companies that include Illumio, Rubrik, MuleSoft and Splunk.

"Contrast's Runtime Security is a game-changer in Application Security Testing (AST)," said Mowlem. "I'm excited to join the team behind this real-time, always-on application and API security that prevents exploits targeting zero days in production and delivers a far more effective and accurate approach for developers to secure full application stacks."

About Contrast Security (Contrast):

Contrast is a leading Application Security vendor that provides a unified Runtime Security platform that observes, tests and protects critical web applications and APIs in organizations around the world. Contrast's revolutionary technology enhances software to empower developers and protects against exploitation. The company's innovative, instrumentation-based approach embeds trust boundaries in the application for the most accurate and actionable security outcomes in a fully automated manner. Contrast's solutions help development and security teams realize measurable increases in developer velocity, improvements to security posture and optimized efficiency while saving time and money. Contrast's mission is to democratize software security and enable amazing Application Security outcomes.

The growing demand for the world's only platform for code security has landed the company on some of the most prestigious lists, including the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List of fastest-growing companies.

